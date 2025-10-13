It’s not a joke! Luxury Lexus LS reimagined as a six-wheeled van

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Lexus has actually revealed a six-wheeled van concept at the Japanese Mobility Show as a replacement for its flagship Lexus LS saloon. But look beyond the apparent madness and you realise there’s actually some sense behind this move – and a safety net in place.

Put simply, people don’t buy as many large luxury cars as they used to, and the LS was one of the hardest hit models around the world – it only sold in single digits in the last year of its current generation in the UK for example. So in order to achieve the success Lexus feels it deserves, it’s ditched the saloon genre altogether for an ultra-luxury LS in the shape of a van.

This type of vehicle is extremely popular in many Asian markets, and is growing in popularity in global markets. And there’s a good reason why – that boxy shape unlocks huge amounts of space for even more luxury and comfort.

You’ll have to take it with a grain of salt, but the LS Concept’s wild bamboo-shutter-clad interior is all about ultimate comfort, craftsmanship and privacy. One thing that’s consistent among a vast majority of luxury cars is black-tinted glass, something that Lexus has taken a more creative approach to by lining the windows with handmade shutters that block out prying eyes.