It’s not a joke! Luxury Lexus LS reimagined as a six-wheeled van

The six-wheeled van concept could be the new flagship LS model - and with four wheels, it actually makes sense

By:Jordan Katsianis
29 Oct 2025
Lexus LS van concept 2025

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Lexus has actually revealed a six-wheeled van concept at the Japanese Mobility Show as a replacement for its flagship Lexus LS saloon. But look beyond the apparent madness and you realise there’s actually some sense behind this move – and a safety net in place. 

Put simply, people don’t buy as many large luxury cars as they used to, and the LS was one of the hardest hit models around the world – it only sold in single digits in the last year of its current generation in the UK for example. So in order to achieve the success Lexus feels it deserves, it’s ditched the saloon genre altogether for an ultra-luxury LS in the shape of a van.

This type of vehicle is extremely popular in many Asian markets, and is growing in popularity in global markets. And there’s a good reason why – that boxy shape unlocks huge amounts of space for even more luxury and comfort. 

You’ll have to take it with a grain of salt, but the LS Concept’s wild bamboo-shutter-clad interior is all about ultimate comfort, craftsmanship and privacy. One thing that’s consistent among a vast majority of luxury cars is black-tinted glass, something that Lexus has taken a more creative approach to by lining the windows with handmade shutters that block out prying eyes. 

The rear part of the cabin isn’t dark, though, because Lexus has used high-mounted windows on the car’s sides and glass panes in the roof to keep the interior feeling open and airy. There are two seat layouts inside the concept, and the dash is extremely well finished, also including the Lexus ‘yoke’ steering wheel. 

Such a car isn’t new to Lexus, though, with the LM already on sale in limited numbers in the UK and Europe, and doing extraordinary business at the same time. It’s also proved to be a hit in the Asian markets it was designed for, adding more reason to change up the LS’s successor. 

The same attention to detail has been applied to its engineering, which is why it has the extra wheels. By downsizing the rear wheels’ diameter, this unlocks a little more space in the right spot in the cabin. And to maintain the same traction patch for the front wheels, a second rear axle was fitted.

In terms of styling, the LS features another new interpretation of the Spindle grille, plus more substantial LED lighting both on the nose and at the rear. 

While the show car is certainly a concept, the notion of a van-like model picking up the LS nameplate and taking a role as the brand’s flagship isn’t beyond possibility. And for those markets that will have a sour reaction to such a move, Lexus has also revealed a new LS Coupe concept, which despite the name, is a sporty four-door SUV previewing a model that will be in showrooms in the next couple of years. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

