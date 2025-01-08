Honda is back in the small EV space with the funky Super-N hatch, an affordable but fun-to-drive electric city car that will go on sale in the UK next year. The firm previewed the model at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, but it has now been revealed in full at the Japan Mobility Show, including some insights – if not much in the way of specific detail – into what’s under the skin.

Fundamentally, the new Super-N is based on the Japanese-market N-One e, an electric version of the brand’s popular kei car. However, Honda has made substantial changes to the UK-specification Super-N under the skin that will position the model as not just an efficient city car, but one that’s fun to drive, too.

How much will the Honda Super-N cost?

Honda has learnt its lesson with its first compact EV, the Honda e, and has confirmed that the Super-N will be priced ‘very competitively’ with low-cost EV options currently on sale in the UK. This suggests that the Super-N won’t rival cars such as the MINI Cooper E, instead it’ll undercut it significantly, with prices destined to slip underneath £25,000. While Honda's Super-N isn't currently available to order, rivals like the Hyundai Inster are all available via the Auto Express Buy A Car service with savings of up to £6,000.