We’d have loved the engineers to go a little further with the theatrics, but there are some limiting factors. The speakers, for example, aren’t quite right to introduce faux pops and bangs, nor can you choose between different performance maps inspired by different cars. However, Honda says that both are in development for future models on the next-generation Series 0 architecture.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But back to today’s Super-N, around Honda’s tight test course, the limits of grip are surprisingly high and the car feels incredibly light. This will likely be reflected by an approximately 1,350kg kerbweight – slightly more than the N-One e. In fact, the only thing that immediately strikes us as missing is a little more feeling to the steering – it seems just a touch too heavy, although we can see why it’s arranged as such.

All that’s left to discuss are two key figures that resonate most with any EV buyer: range and cost. It was these two factors that brought down the Japanese brand’s first EV in Europe, the brilliant, but slow-selling Honda e.

However, Honda says it has learnt its lesson, and promises that its new car will go on sale at a competitive price point. How competitive? There are whispers that it could be far less than we expect, dramatically undercutting cars such as the MINI Cooper E and instead focusing on the class below. This means it could be in the low-£20,000 ballpark, up against cars like the BYD Dolphin Surf.

More worrying for the Honda, though, are the Renault Twingo and VW ID.1, which are due to arrive in 2026 and 2027, respectively. These two are poised to bring their own flavour of city-chic charisma to the class, and will likely beat the Honda on price and range. They are mooted to be capable of around 200 miles on a charge, which means the Honda will have to sell on more than just numbers.

Yet even after this very short first drive, we’re confident that this is something Honda will be able to deliver. It’s unusual to be genuinely charmed by a modern car, let alone one with an electric powertrain – summer 2026 can’t come soon enough.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.