Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Long-term tests

Cupra Terramar V2 long-term test: the Batmobile? My family’s already convinced

First report: Autumn is here and the (k)nights are getting darker – fire up the Batmobile!

By:Darren Wilson
10 Sep 2025
Cupra Terramar V2 long-term - Batman and Robin header7
Avg. savings
£9,004 off RRP*
Pros
  • Interior comfort and styling
  • Excellent head-up display
  • Attractive brand image
Cons
  • Colour really shows up dirt
  • Not as spacious as a VW Tiguan
  • Feels a bit slow off the mark
Compare Offers
Find your Cupra Terramar
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Buy with Auto Express
Avg. saving £9,004 off RRP*
Buy with Auto Express
Compare leasing deals**
From £298 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

It’s early days, but so far the Cupra Terramar has impressed with its design and practicality. Comfortable, with a well built interior, it has captured the imagination of my family, and that’s half the battle with this style of SUV.

  • Mileage: 1,570 miles
  • Efficiency: 34.1mpg

New Car Day always causes great excitement in the Wilson household. Everyone is keen to take a tour, fiddle with the infotainment and offer an opinion. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

These days, my grandchildren, Zack (five) and Hope (three), like to get involved, too. The dynamic duo immediately christened our Cupra ‘The Batmobile’. Okay, there are more radically styled cars about than our Timanfaya Grey Terramar; but as the dark nights return, they’ve been captivated by the distinctive Cupra logo in its massive bat-like puddle lights on either side of the car. Once inside, the deep red wraparound interior lighting has spiked their imagination, and I’m with them.

Cupra Terramar V2 long-term - Batman and Robin rear 3/47

The exterior is distinctive and more sporting than its Volkswagen Tiguan or Skoda Kodiaq siblings. Swooping lines and the aggressive front grille make a statement, suggesting the promise of performance. The rear lighting strip, meanwhile, mirrors the lightbar on the dash. 

Triangular styling (presumably inspired by the Cupra logo) appears throughout the car, in the lamp lenses, as interchangeable darts of colour on the door panels, and across the 19-inch ‘Spectrum’ machined alloy wheels that come with our V2 specification. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Inside, it gets comfortable bucket seats in ‘Dinamica’ microfibre finish. They have copper stitching to match the details on the dash and steering wheel, which looks especially good on the air vents. There’s also ripple-effect satin silver across the dash and centre console. Stylish, upmarket and Batsuit-esque…

Advertisement - Article continues below

Our V2 Terramar gets a large 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a configurable dashboard, giving the option to have the navigation map (or driver assist status) within the dials. It’s early days, but the touchscreen is taking a little getting used to. There are controllable sliders for temperature settings and volume controls, but thankfully physical buttons on the steering wheel to help with some functions. I’ve found the head-up display useful, showing clear information on speed limits and directions. The navigation seems less intuitive than on the Volvo EC40 I ran previously, but it always takes a few weeks to get my head around a new system.

Cupra Terramar V2 long-term - Batman pointing at rear lights7

This 2.0 TSI is the first non-electric car that I’ve run in a couple of years. All versions of the Terramar feature a twin-clutch auto gearbox, with the petrol models having seven speeds. The car feels quite heavy, and I’m using it with the start-stop engaged, but I’m surprised by its hesitancy in delivering power. It’s not really a criticism – I suppose I’m just used to the instant torque and rapid acceleration of EVs. 

The return of the sound of an engine is welcome, along with some extra grunt on motorways at speed, but the first £72 fill-up proved something of a jolt. I’ve done few long-distance trips of note, but one worth mentioning was a recent airport run. The Terramar is spacious, and we fitted four adults, each with cases, with little effort, thanks to its vast boot. The smooth motorway run was a great start to our holiday and a promising beginning to life with the Cupra.

Rating:4.0
Model tested:Cupra Terramar 2.0TSI 204PS 4Drive V2
On fleet since:August 2025
Price new:£46,120
Powertrain:2.0 TSI 204PS 4Drive 7-speed DSG
Power/torque:204bhp/320Nm
CO2/BiK:172g/km/37%
Options:Metallic paint (£695)
Insurance*:Group: 29E Quote: £968.84
Mileage/mpg:1,570/34.1mpg
Any problems?None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Toyota RAV4 vs Cupra Terramar: sporty meets sensible in big-time SUV clash
In-depth reviews
Cupra Terramar review
Darren Wilson
Creative director

​​Darren looks after Auto Express magazine, planning new content, overseeing the design, layout and photography, and managing the production team. He has been working on Auto Express for more than 30 years under the ownership of United News and Media, Dennis Publishing, Autovia and Carwow.

New & used car deals

Cupra Terramar

Cupra Terramar

RRP £38,995Avg. savings £9,004 off RRP*
New Cupra Terramar
Cupra Tavascan

Cupra Tavascan

RRP £47,350Avg. savings £11,305 off RRP*
New Cupra Tavascan
Cupra Formentor

Cupra Formentor

RRP £32,315Avg. savings £9,027 off RRP*Used from £13,995
New Cupra FormentorUsed Cupra Formentor
Ford Capri

Ford Capri

RRP £41,485Avg. savings £4,421 off RRP*
New Ford Capri
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

New Chery Tiggo 7 review: low price makes flaws more easily overlooked
Chery Tiggo 7 - front

New Chery Tiggo 7 review: low price makes flaws more easily overlooked

Road tests
8 Sep 2025
Polestar 4 Dual Motor long-term test: brief spell in Lotus highlights Geely family ties
Polestar 4 Dual Motor long-term - Lotus and Polestar

Polestar 4 Dual Motor long-term test: brief spell in Lotus highlights Geely family ties

Long-term tests
4 Sep 2025
New Peugeot E-408 2025 review: Peugeot's best EV yet
New Peugeot E-408 2025 - front tracking

New Peugeot E-408 2025 review: Peugeot's best EV yet

Road tests
28 Aug 2025

Most Popular

Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road
Battery health checks - Arnhem site 4 REVIVE MOBILE

Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road

The truth about EV battery repair and why understanding state of health could revolutionise the electric-car market
Features
5 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month
Volkswagen Golf - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month

The Volkswagen Golf has always been a quality choice, but now it won’t break the bank, even in R-Line trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 5
News
5 Sep 2025
Sexy new Renault Clio cranks up the old va va voom
Renault Clio Munich 2025 - front

Sexy new Renault Clio cranks up the old va va voom

The sixth generation of the huge selling Renault Clio has finally been revealed, and it will arrive in UK next year
News
9 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content