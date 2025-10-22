It’s an approach that seems to have worked so far. Customers haven’t even had a chance to see one in the metal, yet Citroen has already taken 3,000 pre-orders. So what are those buyers getting excited about?

Firstly, that chunky body is hiding a lot of interesting design choices. The overall look is instantly recognisable beside the C3 supermini, but the C3 Aircross is larger in every direction, most significantly in length; at 4,395mm, it’s 380mm up on the standard C3. For context, that’s only a couple of centimetres shorter than a Nissan Qashqai.

But unlike the Qashqai, the C3 Aircross is available with seven seats – at least it is with one caveat. To get the third row, you’ll need to choose from one of the petrol or hybrid engines available. In the fully electric e-C3 Aircross we’re driving here – which Citroen predicts will account for roughly a quarter of all Aircross sales in the UK – it’s five-seat only.

Space has always been an Aircross signature, and here it’s no different. Up front, that’s aided by a dashboard design which is largely shared with its smaller C3 sibling; the two layer dashboard places climate controls – physical switches, thankfully! – beneath the central air vents, with all of the technology sitting above. This includes Citroen’s digital display panel, a slim unit which sits above the rim of the small steering wheel, which is flattened top and bottom. It works well in practice; unlike many Peugeots with a similar layout, we had no issues with the wheel obstructing the dials here, and the view ahead is great. A bit of fabric material on the dash does a reasonable job of distracting the eye from one or two hard and scratchy plastics elsewhere.

Moving further back, Citroen claims class-leading kneeroom and headroom for this car. Without a third row of seats to accommodate in the e-C3 Aircross, the second row has moved slightly further back, granting even more space to stretch out. Despite this, there’s still plenty of boot capacity, too; Citroen quotes a very generous 460 litres. The seats fold almost flat, and form a level platform with the false boot floor.