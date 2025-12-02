Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Jaguar Type 00 design boss Gerry McGovern leaves JLR

One year on from the huge backlash at Jaguar going ‘woke’, the company’s chief creative officer departs

By:Phil McNamara
2 Dec 2025
JLR designer Gerry McGovern and the Jaguar Type 005

Gerry McGovern – JLR’s chief creative officer and the architect of Jaguar’s divisive new look and feel – has left the company, sources in India are reporting.

The shock news has broken within a fortnight of new CEO P.B. Balaji – formerly group chief financial officer at parent company Tata Motors – taking control of the British car maker. 

McGovern, a JLR board member, has been with the company for the past 21 years. He is an award-winning designer, responsible for the past two generations of Range Rover which have elevated the model to six-figure prices and into the luxury car bracket. Other hits on his watch include the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover’s reborn Defender.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But his past year has been dominated by the controversial relaunch of the Jaguar brand, which dragged JLR into political culture wars after it was castigated by conservative media for being ‘woke’. The relaunch kicked off with an ad featuring models dressed in futuristic couture on an alien planet, flashing up the messaging ‘delete ordinary’, ‘break moulds’ and ‘copy nothing’. 

No Jaguar model was featured: it wasn’t until a couple of weeks later that the Type 00 concept, a radical two-door coupe previewing the future production car design language, emerged at Miami Art Week. In a remarkable turn of events, a car company rebrand leapt into the news cycle, with right-wing British politician Nigel Farage’s hot take suggesting Jaguar would go bust by 2026. JLR sources claimed the campaign reached more than 1 billion people, as the episode went truly global.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

McGovern’s surprise departure leaves a design leadership void at the top of Britain’s biggest exporter. McGovern’s second-in-command, Massimo Frascella, left JLR in January 2024 and is now head of design at Audi.

Jaguar relaunch 

JLR is taking a big risk with its relaunch strategy, unapologetically “sun-setting” its entire range of existing cars to create a “firewall” between them and the new generation, which are strictly electric powered. It’s an unprecedented strategy, with car companies usually trying to marry up the changeover of model lines in an attempt to minimise commercial disruption.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new Jaguar generation will launch with a four-door GT, which will typically transact at around £110-130,000, way in excess of Jag’s previous £55,000 average price point. Jaguar claims the 5m-long EV will travel in excess of 430 miles and have blistering performance. 

It’s based on the standalone ‘JEA’ car platform, which stands for Jaguar Electric Architecture. JLR executives insist the lack of core commonality with Land Rover products is to create “exuberant proportions”, with the Type 00’s extraordinarily long bonnet to make the car stand out from the EV pack. 

Design critics have questioned the functional need for such a long bonnet, which looks like it could harbour a V12 rather than just electric motors. “A long bonnet is like asking ‘why have you climbed the mountain?’ This is a copy of nothing,”  Jaguar’s creative director Gerry McGoven told me at the Type 00’s media preview. “Electrification has impacted engineering – you’re going to get a short bonnet if you embrace that. But this is an object of desire, a piece of art, not an A-to-B EV.”   

Full GT production isn’t expected until 2027: JLR has been going slow on the project, with this autumn’s cyberattack crippling business activities. Sources say work on fitting the new JEA line into the Solihull plant beside Land Rover assembly was able to continue.   

But the ambitious plan is further exposed by Jaguar’s dependence on electric power: executives have ruled out the option of fitting hybrid or combustion engines. The £100,000+ EV market barely exists, with Porsche’s Taycan suffering a dip in demand and Lotus’s electric relaunch making minimal impact.

What next for JLR design?

Gerry McGovern is coming up for 70-years-old, so a succession plan should be squarely on JLR’s radar. Early on in his career he was the driving force behind the Land Rover Freelander and the MG F, and co-developed JLR’s House of Brands strategy, where Range Rover, Defender and Discovery take centre stage with the Land Rover ‘umbrella’ relegated to a trust mark in the background.  

Auto Express has approached JLR for a response, but the company has refused to comment at this stage. Stay tuned for more on this story as it breaks.

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Future of Jaguar, kill or cure? 5 huge challenges new CEO must meet to revive JLR
Jaguar&#039;s new CEO PB Bilaji - header image

Future of Jaguar, kill or cure? 5 huge challenges new CEO must meet to revive JLR

New CEO to take the reins following the cyberattack which caused a £485m loss and could wipe out whole-year profits
Features
14 Nov 2025
The scariest cars we've ever driven
Scariest cars we&#039;ve ever driven - header image, 2025

The scariest cars we've ever driven

The Auto Express team have cast their minds back to the scariest cars they’ve had to endure
Best cars & vans
31 Oct 2025
Jaguar Land Rover cyber attack was costliest in British history, and the pain isn’t over
Land Rover Defender 110 County - front corner left

Jaguar Land Rover cyber attack was costliest in British history, and the pain isn’t over

Cyber attack cost the economy anywhere between £1.6 and £2.1billion
News
22 Oct 2025
New Jaguar GT shows off more of its controversial and crucial design
Jaguar Type 00 - front 3/4

New Jaguar GT shows off more of its controversial and crucial design

It’s been a long time coming, but Jag’s groundbreaking re-brand is getting closer to fruition
News
21 Oct 2025

Most Popular

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why
Tom Motability opinion

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why

Our consumer reporter believes Motability needs to get with the times and reasses what it classifies as a premium car
Opinion
28 Nov 2025
Exclusive car stereo test: are premium car audio upgrades worth it?
Car Audio test - VW driving

Exclusive car stereo test: are premium car audio upgrades worth it?

We listen to what the experts at Richer Sounds think about car companies' regular and upgraded stereo set-ups
Features
1 Dec 2025
Suzuki e Vitara vs Ford Puma Gen-E: new EV aims to tame Ford’s big cat
Suzuki e Vitara vs Ford Puma Gen-E - front tracking

Suzuki e Vitara vs Ford Puma Gen-E: new EV aims to tame Ford’s big cat

The e Vitara is Suzuki’s first EV. How does the newcomer shape up against the electric version of Ford’s best-selling Puma?
Car group tests
29 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content