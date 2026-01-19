Jaguar GT lease-only rumours quashed: customers to get a “range of purchase options” later this year

The all-new Jaguar GT, expected to be priced from around £120,000 before options, will be “available through a range of purchase options”, Auto Express understands – despite rumours that the maker was looking to control the market with a range of restrictive lease deals.

Business newspaper Automobilwoche has reported that in Germany, interested customers would be forced to lease Jaguar’s hotly anticipated new flagship via the brand’s already established dealer network. Andreas Everschneider, CEO of the Association of German Jaguar and Land Rover Dealers, told the outlet that “[Jaguar’s] new start is an opportunity. But we don't know what to expect, how big the market is, or which customers will buy the vehicle.”

The result, according to Everschneider, is that Jaguar Germany will only lease the vehicle to prospective customers – at least to begin with. The suggestion is that by restricting how customers access the car, and what they can do with it once they take delivery, the firm can control the used-car market and thereby protect residual values.

However, a spokesperson told Auto Express that in the UK there are no plans to restrict sales of the new GT and that the models will be “available through a range of purchase options” – insisting that as well as leasing and finance plans, Brit customers would be able to buy the car outright should they so wish. It isn't clear at this stage what European or global stipulations will be put in place, though we've reached out to Jaguar for comment.

It’s still unclear exactly when we’ll see the covers come off the new 1,000bhp, four-door electric GT, but Jaguar has said orders will open in the second half of 2026, with first deliveries due early next year.

Having recently enjoyed a passenger ride in a late-stage Jaguar GT prototype, we came away impressed by the car’s “comfortable, isolated, effortless performance”. But it was the GT’s duality that impressed the most – even if we’ll need to wait a little longer to actually drive it.

