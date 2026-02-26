Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Insurers still refuse to cover some Chinese cars despite booming sales

Insurance companies seem to be struggling to keep pace with the wave of new cars coming from China, and buyers are literally paying the price

By:Ellis Hyde
26 Feb 2026
Skywell BE11 - front action

Despite Chinese cars accounting for roughly one-in-10 of all new cars registered in the UK last year, new research shows buyers may still struggle to get car insurance, with certain providers unable to offer coverage on even the best-selling models.

Part of the appeal of Chinese cars is their aggressive pricing that allows them to undercut the competition by thousands of pounds in certain cases. However, in the long run, buyers might not see the savings they were hoping for, because they face higher premiums and often fewer options for insurance, especially when compared with cars from more well established European, Korean or Japanese manufacturers. 

Our sister site Carwow investigated the difficulties buyers are facing by obtaining quotes from 10 of the UK’s top insurers – Admiral, Aviva, Direct Line, Hastings, LV, AXA. Ageas, AA, esure and Allianz – for eight models. Four of the cars were from Chinese brands – the Jaecoo 7, XPeng G6, Skywell BE11 and BYD Seal U – and four were their established ‘equivalents’, including a Volkswagen Tiguan, Kia EV3, Peugeot E-3008 and Toyota RAV4.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The most stark difference in results was between the all-electric Skywell BE11 and its European competitor, the Peugeot E-3008. Only one insurer was unable to provide a quote for the French family SUV and the average of all those Carwow did receive was £838 per year. On the other hand, just one of the 10 insurers, esure, would cover the Skywell, which has been on sale here for nearly two years, and its quote was £2,203 (versus £655 for the Peugeot). 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The results were similar, but not quite as dramatic, for the XPeng G6 – which like the BE11 is its maker’s first offering to UK customers – and the Kia EV3. Just five companies were able to provide quotes for the XPeng, with the highest being £1,569 from the AA, which would insure the Kia for £1,171. The average for all the quotes was £1,102 for the G6 and £827 for the EV3.

Elsewhere, on average the VW Tiguan could be insured for a little under £700, and only one insurer, Ageas, refused cover. However, with the Jaecoo 7 – one of the best-selling cars in the UK so far this year – five of the 10 insurers Carwow contacted were unable to provide insurance. Among those that did provide quotes, the average price was £858, £165 more per year than the Tiguan.

Jaecoo 7 and Skoda Kamiq - Jaecoo 7 front tracking

The easiest of the Chinese cars to find coverage for was the plug-in hybrid BYD Seal U, with only three insurers unable to provide quotes, and the average of those we received being £645. Its closest equivalent was the Toyota RAV4 which proved to be the most expensive to insure of the mainstream cars, with an average of £1,188 – £543 more than the BYD – and three insurers also wouldn’t cover it. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Lack of familiarity with these new makes and models coming from China, parts availability, questions around repairability and unknown reliability unsurprisingly will make some insurers cautious, as illustrated by the results of Carwow’s investigation. 

For instance, LV= General Insurance, owned by Allianz, said it doesn’t provide cover for the XPeng G6, BYD Seal U, and Skywell BE11 because it’s still evaluating the insurance risks associated with these particular models.

However, this isn’t a new issue or one exclusive to Chinese cars. “It’s a problem with the UK insurance industry struggling to keep pace with a rapidly changing market,” said Carwow’s director of editorial, Iain Reid. 

“Every wave of new manufacturers, from Japanese brands in the past to today’s Chinese entrants, has faced the same challenge,” he said, adding, “More new brands have entered the market in the past 18 months than in the previous 20 years combined, most of them from China. Unfamiliar specifications, higher repair costs and limited data may challenge insurers, but those pressures are being passed directly to drivers through higher prices – and that needs to change.”

Things should improve over time once these new brands from China become more settled in the UK and we learn more about the reliability and cost of repair for their cars. However, in the meantime anyone considering a newly launched model, whether or not it’s Chinese, should shop around for insurance before they buy, so as not to be caught out if it turns out insurers don’t offer coverage yet. 

Reid also suggests buyers keep an eye out for manufacturer-backed insurance schemes, which can help keep costs down while insurers build confidence.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best GAP insurance 2026
Best GAP insurance 2026 - how we tested

Best GAP insurance 2026

Which website offers the best user experience and cover?
Product group tests
22 Jan 2026
What are Cat N and Cat S cars? Car insurance write-off categories explained
Crashed car

What are Cat N and Cat S cars? Car insurance write-off categories explained

If a car is written off by the insurance provider, it could be assigned Category A, B, S or N status, but what does this mean and how do write-off cla…
Tips & advice
25 Nov 2025
Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2026
Cheapest cars to insure - header image

Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2026

These are the cars with the lowest insurance group ratings in the UK today
Best cars & vans
6 Oct 2025
Insurance firms accused of secretly “taxing the poor” amidst heat from car finance scandal
Car insurance documents and car key

Insurance firms accused of secretly “taxing the poor” amidst heat from car finance scandal

Both car insurance and finance firms are under fire for covert practices that see consumers unknowingly paying more
News
2 Apr 2025

Most Popular

New Land Rover Defender Sport: baby SUV will be boxy and electric
New baby Land Rover Defender render - watermarked

New Land Rover Defender Sport: baby SUV will be boxy and electric

The new Land Rover Defender Sport will sit below the existing Defender in both size and price, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
23 Feb 2026
Electric cars vs winter: Audi A6, Mercedes CLA, Tesla Model Y, Kia EV4 and MG IM5 megatest
Winter range test - header

Electric cars vs winter: Audi A6, Mercedes CLA, Tesla Model Y, Kia EV4 and MG IM5 megatest

What does winter do to the capabilities of five long-range EVs? Our brutal 370-mile trip reveals everything - but did they all make it?
Features
23 Feb 2026
Are EVs really cheaper to run? Exclusive electric vs petrol running costs analysis
Are EVs really cheaper to run?

Are EVs really cheaper to run? Exclusive electric vs petrol running costs analysis

EVs have been sold primarily on their low running costs; we do the maths to see if the benefits are genuine
Features
24 Feb 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content