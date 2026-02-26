Despite Chinese cars accounting for roughly one-in-10 of all new cars registered in the UK last year, new research shows buyers may still struggle to get car insurance, with certain providers unable to offer coverage on even the best-selling models.

Part of the appeal of Chinese cars is their aggressive pricing that allows them to undercut the competition by thousands of pounds in certain cases. However, in the long run, buyers might not see the savings they were hoping for, because they face higher premiums and often fewer options for insurance, especially when compared with cars from more well established European, Korean or Japanese manufacturers.

Our sister site Carwow investigated the difficulties buyers are facing by obtaining quotes from 10 of the UK’s top insurers – Admiral, Aviva, Direct Line, Hastings, LV, AXA. Ageas, AA, esure and Allianz – for eight models. Four of the cars were from Chinese brands – the Jaecoo 7, XPeng G6, Skywell BE11 and BYD Seal U – and four were their established ‘equivalents’, including a Volkswagen Tiguan, Kia EV3, Peugeot E-3008 and Toyota RAV4.

The most stark difference in results was between the all-electric Skywell BE11 and its European competitor, the Peugeot E-3008. Only one insurer was unable to provide a quote for the French family SUV and the average of all those Carwow did receive was £838 per year. On the other hand, just one of the 10 insurers, esure, would cover the Skywell, which has been on sale here for nearly two years, and its quote was £2,203 (versus £655 for the Peugeot).