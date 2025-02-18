Best Chinese cars 2026

Chinese cars have come a long way in the past decade or so, going from automotive obscurity to serious rivals for the best contenders from Europe and Japan. The speed of progress from the country’s car brands has been head-spinning, with the very best Chinese cars seeking to conquer new markets with a range of models that often undercut established models on price while beating them on tech.

Why are Chinese cars so appealing?

Chinese cars of today are a far cry from those of the early Noughties. Manufacturers from China were often the butt of motor show jokes as they filled their stands with half-baked rip-offs of well-known European machines. When the Chinese brands did design and build their own models without ‘inspiration’ from established brands, they were bargain basement offerings that were dynamically way off the pace. Today, that’s all changed.

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There are now a number of ambitious Chinese car brands for UK car buyers to choose from, each offering a wide range of cars from affordable superminis to premium SUVs, and everything in between. The top Chinese cars of today are able to match their European and Japanese counterparts in terms of design, driving dynamics and desirable on-board tech, which is especially true of many Chinese electric cars which tend to serve-up impressive performance, range and charging capabilities.