Peugeot goes price-cut crazy with huge discounts across the range

Peugeot has announced new, lower prices for its full line-up of cars – with savings of up to £7,000 now available. It applies to almost everything from the basic 208, right up to the family-friendly E-5008 SUV, plus plenty in between.

Starting with the French firm’s entry-level model, the 208 now starts at £20,495 for the 1.2-litre petrol in base Style trim. The hybrid-powered version gets a chunky £2,500 discount, but the biggest saving (£5,000) is for the electric E-208, which is now cheaper than the Hybrid – priced from £23,495.

The 2008, which is Peugeot’s rival to the Nissan Juke and Volkswagen T-Cross, gets up to £3,500 off in Hybrid form, now starting at £28,745. The all-electric E-2008 now costs from £29,495, with up to £6,000 off – though part of this comes courtesy of the Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Nicola Dobson, Managing Director of Peugeot UK, explained the pricing tweaks: “These changes strengthen Peugeot’s position in the mainstream market by making our range more accessible than ever to both retail and fleet customers.”

As for the 3008, all versions of the mid-size SUV now cost less than £50,000, meaning they avoid the expensive-car road-tax supplement – saving owners up to £440 per year. Peugeot has lopped off up to £3,000 from the 3008 Hybrid’s price tag, with that model now kicking off from £34,945.

Like the E-2008, the electric 3008 in smaller-battery form should soon qualify for the £1,500 Electric Car Grant, lowering the price of Peugeot’s Renault Scenic rival to £35,495. Peugeot UK says it is currently awaiting approval on the car’s grant eligibility.

Finally, there’s up to £2,000 off the flagship 5008, with prices now starting at £39,545. As with the E-3008, the electric E-5008 gets up to £7,000, and in entry-level Allure trim starts at £40,595.

Along with this major reshuffle, Peugeot recently announced facelifted versions of the 308 and 408, both of which are cheaper than before. The 308 starts from £27,995 in Hybrid guise, while the most basic 408 costs £31,995. The all-electric E-408, which we’ve recently tested, costs only £700 more.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.