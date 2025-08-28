Verdict

With competitive range figures, the Peugeot E-408 holds its own in the hotly contested family EV market, while providing some additional French flair with its coupe-like styling. As before, the interior ergonomics will be make or break for some customers, and only having one battery and electric motor configuration restricts the audience, but with generally decent cabin quality, space and refinement, the Peugeot feels like a considered choice. However, given the rapid advances in electric car technology and the limitations of the Peugeot’s aged platform, we’ll see if that’s the case in years to come.

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The Peugeot 408 has always been a difficult car to pigeonhole due to its jacked-up ride height, sloping, coupe-like roofline, four doors and estate-sized boot - although with pure-electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, Peugeot would argue that there’s something for everyone.

Looking to hone its rather niche offering, Peugeot has given the 408 a mid-life refresh, just months after doing the same for the 308 hatchback and 308 SW estate, which share the same underpinnings.

As part of the update, the 408 has gained a new front end. The old car’s distinctive fang-like daytime running lights have been replaced by a sleeker ‘three-claw’ design connected by LED strips running into a freshly sculpted grille, which hides the front radar sensor within the badge.