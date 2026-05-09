Volkswagen has gone SUV crazy in recent years. The Touareg and Tiguan kicked things off, and they’ve since been joined by models that fill every niche going.

We get the T-Cross, Taigo and Tayron, while other markets further expand the number of SUV-styled models beginning with T. In the middle of the pack, sitting just below the Tiguan, is the T-Roc, which is about as close as you’ll get to a Golf SUV. It uses the same platform and running gear as the firm’s ubiquitous hatchback, and VW has just launched the second-generation T-Roc, which is looking to offer improvements in every area.

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The model’s overall size and shape mean it tends to fall between classes a little, so the number of direct rivals it has is limited. But one car that certainly fits a similar template is the Toyota C-HR.

We’ll have to wait until later in 2026 for a hybrid version of the VW, but the C-HR comes exclusively with petrol-electric powertrains, including a PHEV.

For this first test, we’ve lined up sporty R-Line and GR Sport versions of both cars to see how the new T-Roc performs. Is it a step forward over the outgoing car?

Volkswagen T-Roc

Model: Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 eTSI 150 DSG R-Line Price: £38,935 Powertrain: 1.5 4cyl petrol MHEV, 148bhp 0-62mph: 8.9 seconds Test efficiency: 41.9mpg Official range: 461 miles Annual VED: £200

The Volkswagen T-Roc is a style-led SUV that sits between the T-Cross and Tiguan in the VW range. It doesn’t just fill a handily sized gap, though, because it’s also one of the firm’s more eccentrically designed SUVs, with bright colours, large wheels and even a high-performance range-topper on the way. It has resonated with buyers, because the first-generation T-Roc was a huge success, with more than two million sold since 2017.