Volkswagen T-Roc vs Toyota C-HR: two popular small SUVs, one winner
The second-generation VW T-Roc has landed to find the Toyota C-HR waiting to challenge it. Which SUV comes out on top?
Volkswagen has gone SUV crazy in recent years. The Touareg and Tiguan kicked things off, and they’ve since been joined by models that fill every niche going.
We get the T-Cross, Taigo and Tayron, while other markets further expand the number of SUV-styled models beginning with T. In the middle of the pack, sitting just below the Tiguan, is the T-Roc, which is about as close as you’ll get to a Golf SUV. It uses the same platform and running gear as the firm’s ubiquitous hatchback, and VW has just launched the second-generation T-Roc, which is looking to offer improvements in every area.
The model’s overall size and shape mean it tends to fall between classes a little, so the number of direct rivals it has is limited. But one car that certainly fits a similar template is the Toyota C-HR.
We’ll have to wait until later in 2026 for a hybrid version of the VW, but the C-HR comes exclusively with petrol-electric powertrains, including a PHEV.
For this first test, we’ve lined up sporty R-Line and GR Sport versions of both cars to see how the new T-Roc performs. Is it a step forward over the outgoing car?
Volkswagen T-Roc
|Model:
|Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 eTSI 150 DSG R-Line
|Price:
|£38,935
|Powertrain:
|1.5 4cyl petrol MHEV, 148bhp
|0-62mph:
|8.9 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|41.9mpg
|Official range:
|461 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
The Volkswagen T-Roc is a style-led SUV that sits between the T-Cross and Tiguan in the VW range. It doesn’t just fill a handily sized gap, though, because it’s also one of the firm’s more eccentrically designed SUVs, with bright colours, large wheels and even a high-performance range-topper on the way. It has resonated with buyers, because the first-generation T-Roc was a huge success, with more than two million sold since 2017.
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Not wanting to isolate customers, VW says the new model enhances the original’s key traits with better quality, slicker powertrains and similar sleek styling.
Tester’s notes
If there’s one sticking point with the T-Roc’s powertrain, it would be the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It’s perfectly acceptable on the whole, but it doesn’t respond well to jerky or nervous inputs.
If you’re constantly on and off the throttle, it can be indecisive when selecting between ratios, but if you train yourself to make smoother inputs this greatly improves. It’s a familiar trait from the last T-Roc, but overall the mild-hybrid system does broadly help to deliver a relaxed driving experience.
Toyota C-HR
|Model:
|Toyota C-HR GR Sport
|Price:
|£39,685
|Powertrain:
|1.8 4cyl petrol HEV, 138bhp
|0-62mph:
|10.2 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|54.6mpg
|Official range:
|516 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
The second-generation Toyota C-HR (which stands for Coupe-High Rider) follows a template that was initiated by the popular Mk1 model, which was sold between 2016 and 2023. Toyota has tweaked the line-up for 2026, so now the only full-hybrid powertrain on offer is the 1.8-litre version.
You can still buy the larger 2.0-litre variant in the C-HR Plug-in Hybrid, although prices are a lot higher as a result. Whichever powertrain you choose, drive is provided via a CVT automatic transmission.
Tester’s notes
The first-generation Toyota C-HR was sold in the USA, Japan, China and other South Asian countries with a choice of non-hybrid powertrains depending on the market. But the current car is no longer sold in any of these territories.
The Mk1 was built in Japan, China and Thailand to cater for the above markets, but it has been replaced by the more conservative Corolla Cross SUV. The Mk2 is now built exclusively as a hybrid for the European market at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing facility in Turkey.
Head-to-head
On the road
With 148bhp and 250Nm of torque on tap, the T-Roc offers strong response from low revs when compared with the Toyota. It’s also faster in a straight line.
The T-Roc’s ride is more settled than the C-HR’s, especially at lower speeds, although larger wheels are sure to have an adverse effect on this. Grip is plentiful, though, and the VW has a sharper edge to its handling than the heavier Toyota.
Tech highlights
The latest T-Roc uses the same touchscreen infotainment as the Golf, so you get a large central display with clear graphics and useful shortcuts at the top of the screen.
Toyota’s set-up is a little less versatile, with physical volume and power buttons, and separate climate controls, but the screen graphics are poorer than the VW’s. At least you can connect Apple CarPlay or Android Auto wirelessly.
Price and running
Both cars are similarly priced, although the VW can be specced with more options to bump its cost higher than the Toyota’s.
Test economy of 54.6mpg put the hybrid C-HR well ahead of the mild-hybrid T-Roc, which managed 41.9mpg in our hands. Even with a smaller fuel tank, that means a driving range of more than 500 miles in the Toyota. Lower emissions make it a better company car, but not by much.
Practicality
Boot space in the T-Roc has increased by 30 litres when compared with the outgoing car, and that’s also 28 litres more than is available in the C-HR. There’s even space for a spare wheel under the VW’s floor.
The T-Roc also has better space for back-seat passengers. Legroom is similar, but there’s more shoulder and headroom than in the Toyota. Larger windows help it to feel less claustrophobic, too.
Safety
There are five-star Euro NCAP scores for both models here, and they come loaded with the usual suite of protection systems.
The VW’s safety features are easily configurable via a shortcut button set at the top of the main touchscreen, but the Toyota’s are slightly harder to scroll through. You have to use the steering-wheel buttons to navigate through the different functions via the driver’s display.
Ownership
As a long-term ownership proposition, the C-HR has an advantage with its Toyota Relax service-based warranty that can cover the car for up to 10 years or 100,000 miles with scheduled dealer maintenance.
VW charges extra for its extended warranty beyond the standard three-year policy, but you can still get your car covered for up to 100,000 miles. VW’s service plans offer better value, too.
Verdict
Winner: Volkswagen T-Roc
Incremental improvements in every area have made the VW T-Roc a more attractive proposition than before. While there are just two mild-hybrid petrol engines available (for now), they are good all-rounders in a car that handles well and is easy to get along with.
The updates to the interior are very welcome and make the T-Roc feel so much more appealing than before, with higher-quality materials, improved ergonomics and a more user-friendly touchscreen. It’s a strong contender in the small to mid-sized SUV class.
Runner-up: Toyota C-HR
The C-HR is still impressive, courtesy of its clever hybrid tech that allows you to achieve excellent fuel economy without making any changes to the way you drive. The sharp looks are a matter of taste, though, and the impact they have on the car’s practicality pegs back its ability to deliver versatile family transport.
Constant fettling of the hybrid system means that many of the familiar traits are toned down to make way for improved refinement, especially at higher speeds, while the C-HR is surprisingly agile in corners, too.
Prices and specs
|Volkswagen T-Roc
|Toyota C-HR
|Model tested
|1.5 eTSI 150 DSG R-Line
|1.8 VVT-i GR Sport
|Prices from/as tested
|£31,635/£38,935
|£31,695/£39,685
|Powertrain and performance
|Engine/HEV motor
|4cyl in-line/1,498cc/N/A
|4cyl in-line/1,798cc/94bhp
|Power/torque/system power
|148bhp/250Nm/N/A
|97bhp/142Nm/138bhp
|Transmission
|Seven-speed auto/fwd
|CVT-speed auto/fwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|8.9 seconds/132mph
|10.2 seconds/106mph
|Interior noise 30/70mph
|89/93dB
|N/A
|Fuel tank/battery capacity
|50 litres/N/A
|43 litres/0.85kWh
|MPG on test/WLTP/range/CO2
|41.9/50.4/461 miles/128g/km
|54.6/57.7/516 miles/109g/km
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase/width/height
|4,372/2,629/1,828/1,573mm
|4,362/2,640/1,832/1,564mm
|Front door opening width/height/sill height
|700/1,005/410mm
|680/1,025mm/N/A
|Rear door opening width/height
|825/1,005mm
|780/975mm
|Rear knee room/headroom/elbow room
|580-815/925/1,490mm
|585-855/880/1,450mm
|Boot opening width/height
|1,010/800mm
|975/1,000mm
|Boot space/length/width/lip height
|475 litres/775/1,000/737mm
|447 litres/780/955/765mm
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|1,399/581/1,500kg
|1,445/485/725kg
|Turning circle
|11.1 metres
|11.0 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£20,090/51.6%
|£19,366/48.8%
|Depreciation
|£18,845
|£20,319
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|20/£1,353/£200
|22/£1,235/£200
|Three-year service cost
|£552 (2yrs)
|£1,328
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£2,382/£4,765
|£2,118/£4,236
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£1,707
|£1,310
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (60,000)/1yr
|3yrs (60,000)/1yr
|Extended warranty
|Annually from £125 (up to 100k)
|10yrs/100k (service activated)
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|27th
|14th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|91/87/87/77/5 (2025)
|85/86/86/79/5 (2024)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£435-£1,425/18 inches
|£310 (Bi-tone)/19 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/rear
|Front & rear/rear
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|£110/three
|Repair kit/two
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Seat upholstery/leather
|Microfibre/no
|Suede & artificial/no
|Heated seats/steering wheel
|Yes/yes
|Yes/no
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|12.9 inches/10.0 inches
|12.3 inches/12.3 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Three-zone/£1,160
|Two-zone/no
|USBs/wireless charging
|Four/yes
|Three/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/no
|Yes/yes
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Adaptive dampers/hands-free tailgate
|£765/£340
|No/no
What we would choose
Volkswagen T-Roc
German firm still offers options. Panoramic glass costs £1,160, while DCC adaptive dampers are worth the £765 price. Paint can cost up to £1,425 with a contrast roof, although we like the default Canary Yellow option.
Toyota C-HR
A panoramic glass roof is standard on Excel spec and £600 for Design, while GR Sport can upgrade to the Safety & Premium Pack, adding the glass roof, 360-degree cameras, a digital mirror and more safety kit for £3,050.
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