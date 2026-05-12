Legislators need to focus more on the overall environmental picture than the speed of transition to electric cars, according to a panel of experts speaking in London today.

“As long as we are fundamentally going in the right direction – reducing emissions – the share of electrification and the pace of the shift matters less than the outcome,” Benjamin Grieger, secretary general of the European automotive suppliers’ association CLEPA told the FT Future of the Car Summit. “If the political objective is emission reduction, then the climate doesn't care whether those reductions come via electrification, mobility changes, or renewable fuels. Let the market determine the mix.”

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Grieger highlighted the futility of predicting which technology will be dominant in a decade’s time. “Three years ago we were not expecting what we see today, and we cannot know what the picture will look like a decade from now,” he said. “Why should we try to legislate for it? We have a very good instrument for determining what works: the marketplace. Decisions made by consumers – passenger car buyers – and businesses.”

Rather than forcing people into one particular powertrain, Grieger said rulemakers across Europe should design a framework that makes new technologies attractive for consumers. “For electrification, that means affordable, available electricity. The difference between paying a reasonable rate per kilowatt-hour to charge versus very high motorway rates is one of the single strongest factors in consumers' decisions about which technology to use.