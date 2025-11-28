Verdict

It’s difficult to say what the Cupra Raval needs to do in order to be considered a success, but this is a car that feels like a definite step on from the firm’s earlier electric cars. With the right combination of price, range and tech, Cupra has a good chance of finally hitting the nail on the head with a compelling offering for buyers. Will this ‘hot’ VZ be enough to fill the ‘dynamic’ hot-hatch mantra, though? We’ll need more time to answer that.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ve already seen camouflaged Cupra Ravals, whether centre stage at this year’s Munich IAA motor show, lapping Europe’s toughest test routes or doing the rounds in a carefully curated media drip. But before its full reveal next February, finally getting behind the wheel of one feels important. Not because the Raval will change the world with its electric range, price-point or tech, but because it’s the result of the multi-billion Euro renaissance plan being drawn up at the Volkswagen Group headquarters.

The conglomerate is under huge stress right across the spectrum, but the plan from VW’s board, under the leadership of Thomas Schaffer, starts in Cupra’s Barcelona-based R&D centre in Spain. We’re amongst the first to drive a prototype built on the new MEB+ platform, a high-volume all-electric architecture that will underpin this new Cupra Raval, plus the VW ID. Polo and Skoda Epiq next year, and a production version of the ID. Cross concept, too.