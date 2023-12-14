This is the new Volkswagen ID. Cross Concept: our first look at the brand’s £25k small electric SUV that will arrive towards the end of 2026 as an alternative to the likes of Renault 4 and forthcoming Kia EV2.

As the name suggests, the ID. Cross will be the all-electric alternative to the Volkswagen T-Cross that’s been with us since 2018. It’s the same arrangement as with the petrol-powered Volkswagen Polo supermini and its zero-emissions ID. Polo counterpart that’s also arriving next year.

The new naming strategy for Volkswagen’s electric cars keeps the ID. moniker that it’s been using for several years now, with the first model to wear it being the ID.3 hatchback. But the brand now wants to capitalise on the status and familiarity of badges like Polo, Golf and potentially others, plus the iconic GTI moniker.

Volkswagen will finally start to deliver on its long-held promise of offering truly affordable electric cars next year. Kicking things off will be the ID. Polo supermini that’ll be revealed in the first half of 2026, followed by the hot ID. Polo GTI, before the road-going ID. Cross is presented sometime in the summer.

Finally, the production version of the ID.EVERY1 concept shown back in April is set to arrive in 2027. It will cost less than £18,000 and rival the reborn Renault Twingo. We thought this car might be called the ID.1, however we now suspect it’ll be badged as either the ID. up! or the ID. Lupo, after the brand’s earlier entry-level city cars.