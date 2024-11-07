New Kia EV2 "for Europe" coming early 2026

The colours, materials and 3D-printed elements might be a bit exotic, but the dashboard – with its minimalist layout and twin screens – shouldn’t change too much between now and the car being revealed. The rear-hinged doors won’t be offered on the EV2, although Habib did say parent company Hyundai Motor Group is “working towards” offering it on a production model. “I cannot tell you when,” he said. “But we will do that; it is a very practical thing.”

Battery, range and charging

The EV2 will probably come only in single-motor form, and will use the same dedicated E-GMP electric car platform as its bigger brother, the EV3. Following in the tyre tracks of the EV3, EV4 and EV5, the EV2 is expected to use a 400-volt electrical architecture, with a choice of batteries designed to suit its position as an urban-focused SUV.

There’s a chance we may see an entry-level car with a circa-40kWh battery, plus, possibly, the larger 58kWh unit from the EV3. Given that car can do around 270 miles on a charge, it’s feasible the smaller EV2 could breach 300 miles on the official WLTP cycle.

Kia has confirmed that the EV2 will feature Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Grid (V2G) technology, as well as the ability to accept over the air (OTA) updates.

Spy shots and EV2 test mules

Auto Express has previously caught the EV2 testing on the road and as our spy shots reveal, the EV2 will get an upright body with subtle cladding for a mini-SUV stance. As we’ve seen on the EV2 concept, it’s all but certain that Kia’s family face seen on the EV3, EV5, EV6 and EV9 will be condensed into a more compact package for the EV2, again with vertical daytime running lights and separate headlight clusters. That tall body should translate to plenty of cabin space, with a familiar dash layout and infotainment options.

Prices, specifications and on-sale date

During Kia’s 2025 EV Day, bosses said the EV2 will launch as a production car in 2026 for “around 30,000 Euros”. At current exchange rates, that’s roughly £26,000 – meaning it’ll slot in just above the affordable Citroen e-C3 and models like the Jeep Avenger and Ford Puma Gen-E. It’ll also arrive just in time to battle the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Cupra Raval – two of 2026’s most hotly anticipated small EVs.

This would leave space beneath the EV2, for the forthcoming EV1, which CEO Ho-Sung said is “definitely” part of the firm’s future plans. Kia has previously trademarked the model designations EV1 through to EV9.

