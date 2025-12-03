Kia Stinger successor: all-electric saloon could be called EV7 or EV8

It’s been a busy year for Kia with plenty of new concepts and production cars arriving, and it appears there’s room for one more in the shape of an all-electric four-door saloon concept.

We bid goodbye to Kia’s last saloon car, the Stinger, in 2023 and while this new electric concept is vastly different (not just in terms of the power source), it reveals Kia is looking to re-enter the executive saloon sector.

Details on the concept are scant, with Kia has accompanying the social media teaser with the comment “A new future is on the horizon. Our vision takes shape soon”.

What we do know is that the concept shares some design language with Kia’s latest electric cars and the firm’s Opposites United philosophy. Kia’s Star Map’ lighting is prevalent at the front, although the positioning of the headlamps high up on the bonnet is an interesting move. The rear also has thin LED lighting structures – something we’ve seen before on the likes of the EV3, EV5 and EV9.

The overall bodystyle of the concept is even more fascinating. It is a four-door saloon, but there’s a clear cab-forward shape, achieved thanks to the lack of an engine under that short bonnet. There’s a huge panoramic front windscreen, the side windows are frameless and the headlights flow into the side mirrors, which are digital units.

We can see a yoke-style steering wheel inside, which suggests Kia is looking to use its sister brand Hyundai’s steer-by-wire tech, previewed by the Hyundai e-Corner system and four-wheel steer. There’s also a long wheelbase which could potentially cater to Kia’s largest battery, the 99.8kWh unit found in the EV9. The slippery shape of the four-door would certainly help give it a much longer range than the blocky EV9, which tops out at 349 miles.

As we’ve already seen Kia ramp up its EV range with the likes of the EV4 and EV5 this year, there’s not much room left for an all-new model to occupy. The EV7 and EV8 names are still yet to be taken, so you’d expect the concept to preview one of these.

