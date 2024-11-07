Kia has confirmed it will reveal the all-new EV2 “all-electric B-segment SUV dedicated for Europe” on 9 January, at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show. The event will also showcase the “sporty and dynamic” EV3 GT, EV4 GT and EV5 GT.

We already knew the EV2 was just around the corner, as Kia president and CEO Song Ho-Sung previously mentioned to Auto Express that the car would be revealed in full “early next year”. But this is the first official confirmation of the date, which coincides with the firm’s press conference on the first media day in Brussels.

Ho-Sung previously reiterated the model’s positioning as the new entry point to Kia’s range, as well as its importance in the European market – revealing that it won’t be sold in Korea at all: “EV3 is the smallest size for Korea,” he told us. “EV2 is for Europe”.

The EV2 will be built in the space vacated by the now defunct Kia Ceed at the firm’s factory in Slovakia, from 2026. The CEO justified his decision not to build the pint-sized EV in Kia’s home market, saying: “We sell only 1,000 Picantos per month in Korea,” suggesting buyers prefer larger models, which represent something of a cultural status symbol. Ho-Sung himself drives an EV9 – Kia’s biggest and most prestigious model to date.