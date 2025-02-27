Development of the Kia EV1, the company’s answer to the Renault Twingo and forthcoming Volkswagen ID. Lupo, is now under way, the Korean brand has all-but confirmed. This won’t just give the firm a small electric model to join the petrol-powered Picanto, but also offer Kia buyers an EV that costs less than the new EV2.

Kia’s new head of advanced design, Jochen Paesen, confirmed how significant the city-car segment is to the company, and that any electric entrant to the class will be a car that firmly aligns with the brand’s values.

Paesen told Auto Express: “We are very conscious that the small-car market is really important, so I think we need to keep working on it. We’ll do it in the Kia way… I think we want to make sure that we will be noticed. There’s a lot happening in that space.”

This electric city car, previewed in our exclusive images, will be designed to appeal to global markets, but it’s in Europe that the competition is at its hottest. High-end electric cars are fairly easy to engineer and build at a profit, but achieving this in a smaller model, with the packaging and cost constraints, is far harder. It’s a challenge that firms such as Volkswagen and Renault are quickly finding solutions for.