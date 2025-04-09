Kia’s PV electric van range will get a tangible boost next year when the firm launches the follow-up to its lauded PV5. The larger PV7 will arrive in 2027, ahead of the flagship PV9 coming in 2029.

The maker will be hoping the appointment of a new European boss will cement its place alongside the continent’s commercial-vehicle elite. Erhan Eren, Kia’s new PBV Director for Europe, will oversee the launch of both new models, as well as a range of variants including pick-ups, minibuses and even “light campers”.

Eren apparently brings almost two decades of “international expertise in commercial vehicles and mobility leadership” to the job, having worked in roles spanning “P&L responsibility, international expansion, and the rollout of battery‑electric and fuel‑cell technologies”.

As hinted, Kia is looking to strengthen its commercial-vehicle offering by investigating the feasibility of giving the forthcoming PV7 electric van a modular rear end, allowing owners to swap from minibus to camper, or from panel van to pick-up, literally overnight.

Kia CEO Song Ho-Sung previously told Auto Express the company is looking at offering the PV7 “as a donor model without anything” – giving customers greater scope for personalisation, as well as the opportunity to modify their van on the fly according to their ever-changing needs.