It’s the final countdown! Kia EV2 to be revealed in less than 24 hours
The baby electric SUV will be unveiled at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show
The all-new Kia EV2 will be unveiled tomorrow (9 January) at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show, alongside the new EV3 GT, EV4 GT and EV5 GT as the Korean brand seriously spices up its line-up.
These new teaser images offer us a sneak peek of the small electric SUV, which has been designed specifically for Europe and will be built here too. They confirm our long-held suspicion that the Renault 4 rival will look almost identical to the concept we saw last February.
It has the same boxy shape and chunky proportions, plus cladding everywhere you look, an incredibly short bonnet, angular wheelarches and Kia’s unmistakable ‘Star Map’ lighting signature.
The EV2 should cost from around £25,000, which would put Kia’s new entry-level EV right in the thick of it among small electric SUVs including the Jeep Avenger, Ford Puma Gen-E, BYD Atto 2 and the aforementioned Renault 4, which is currently available through our Buy A Car service from just over £22,000.
The EV2 will also arrive just in time to square off against the forthcoming Volkswagen ID. Polo and ID. Cross, plus the Cupra Raval and Skoda Epiq – the VW Group’s hugely important quartet of small EVs, which will begin to hit the streets in 2026.
Kia EV2 interior and technology
Speaking to Auto Express last year, Kia CEO Ho-Sung said “interior roominess” will be a big selling point for the EV2. The concept featured a folding, sliding and reclining rear bench, which even lifted up at the base like the set-up in a Honda Jazz. Designer Habib told us previously that this is “something [Kia is] working on” for the production car.
The concept’s vibrant colour scheme, materials and 3D-printed elements might be a bit exotic, but the dashboard – with its minimalist layout and twin screens – probably hasn’t changed that much for the production EV2.
The rear-hinged coach doors from the concept won’t make their way onto the production EV2, although Habib did say parent company Hyundai Motor Group is “working towards” offering these on a production model. “I cannot tell you when,” he said. “But we will do that; it is a very practical thing.”
Battery, range and charging
The EV2 will be based on the same dedicated E-GMP electric car platform as its bigger brothers, the EV3 and EV5. That means it will have a 400-volt electrical architecture - not the more expensive 800-volt system from the EV6 and EV9 that allows for lighting-fast charging - but it should still have a choice of batteries designed to suit its role as an urban-focused SUV.
There’s a chance we’ll see an entry-level car with a circa-40kWh battery, plus, possibly, the larger 58kWh unit from the EV3. Given that that car can do around 270 miles on a single charge, it’s feasible the smaller EV2 could top 300 miles on the official WLTP cycle. We assume the EV2 will only come in single-motor, front-wheel drive form.
Kia has confirmed that the EV2 will feature Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Grid (V2G) technology, as well as the ability to accept over-the-air (OTA) updates.
A £25k starting price would leave space beneath the EV2 for an even smaller, more affordable EV1 city car or supermini, which CEO Ho-Sung said is “definitely” part of the firm’s future plans. Kia has previously trademarked the model designations EV1 through to EV9.
