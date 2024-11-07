It’s the final countdown! Kia EV2 to be revealed in less than 24 hours

The all-new Kia EV2 will be unveiled tomorrow (9 January) at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show, alongside the new EV3 GT, EV4 GT and EV5 GT as the Korean brand seriously spices up its line-up.

These new teaser images offer us a sneak peek of the small electric SUV, which has been designed specifically for Europe and will be built here too. They confirm our long-held suspicion that the Renault 4 rival will look almost identical to the concept we saw last February.

It has the same boxy shape and chunky proportions, plus cladding everywhere you look, an incredibly short bonnet, angular wheelarches and Kia’s unmistakable ‘Star Map’ lighting signature.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The EV2 should cost from around £25,000, which would put Kia’s new entry-level EV right in the thick of it among small electric SUVs including the Jeep Avenger, Ford Puma Gen-E, BYD Atto 2 and the aforementioned Renault 4, which is currently available through our Buy A Car service from just over £22,000.

The EV2 will also arrive just in time to square off against the forthcoming Volkswagen ID. Polo and ID. Cross, plus the Cupra Raval and Skoda Epiq – the VW Group’s hugely important quartet of small EVs, which will begin to hit the streets in 2026.

Kia EV2 interior and technology

Speaking to Auto Express last year, Kia CEO Ho-Sung said “interior roominess” will be a big selling point for the EV2. The concept featured a folding, sliding and reclining rear bench, which even lifted up at the base like the set-up in a Honda Jazz. Designer Habib told us previously that this is “something [Kia is] working on” for the production car.