Best small electric cars to buy 2025

Small cars are a firm favourite in the UK; they perfectly suit our cosy country roads, as well as the increasingly congested streets in our towns and cities. The best small electric cars offer the same levels of driving agility and ease, but with the added benefits of zero emissions and even lower running costs.

You could argue that electric cars make most sense when used for short trips in urban areas. Assuming that you have somewhere to charge at home or at a place of work, a small EV with a range of around 200 miles is a fantastic option as a low mileage first or second car. Even if you can’t charge at home, you might only need to find a public charging point once a week or so, with the kind of ranges currently on offer.

Beyond that, the brisk acceleration, near silent running and beautifully simple driving experience all make these small electric cars very attractive. Whatever your requirements, our expert road testers have rounded up the top ten small electric cars you can buy right now, based on our extensive real-world test results.

1. Renault 5

Prices from £23,000

WLTP combined battery range: up to 250 miles

Pros Cons Eye-catching style

Infotainment system

Well priced Tight rear seats

Not as engaging to drive as some rivals

Annoying gear selector

Small cars, electric or otherwise, don’t come much more stylish than the Renault 5.