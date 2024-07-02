Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
The new all-electric Citroen e-C3 is the Auto Express Car of the Year for 2024
Picking an overall winner is really difficult this year. Many of the new candidates, including the likes of the Dacia Duster, the MG3 and the Skoda Octavia, are truly fantastic cars, and each has a huge amount to offer in its own right. However, one car stood above them all: the Citroen e-C3.
The new e-C3 is a deserved winner not just for what a great car it is, but also for how significant it is moving forward. Last year’s New Car Awards winner, the Hyundai Kona Electric, rightly received our laurels for offering so much electric family car for a smidge under £40,000. So when Citroen turned up with a capable electric car that starts from just over half that figure, our attention was instantly grabbed. Better still, there will be an even cheaper electric variant turning up in the future, too. And as with the Kona, the fact that there are cheaper petrol variants available only adds to the appeal.
All of that would count hugely in the e-C3’s favour if it was merely an average car elsewhere, but several other standout qualities thrust it to the forefront. For such a small car, the e-C3 is very spacious, with rear legroom to rival significantly larger cars from the class above. Then there’s the way it drives; a focus on comfort makes perfect sense for a car designed primarily for urban streets, and the e-C3 rides superbly over bumpy roads. Plus it’s easy to drive, the tech works well and there’s loads of storage.
Most of all, though, this is exactly what the world needs. It’s all very well building heavy electric SUVs, but it will be compact, simple and efficient EVs that make the most sense for most buyers. And that, as much as any other reason,
is why the e-C3 is a hugely worthy winner.
Congratulations, Citroen: the e-C3 is our Car of the Year for 2024.
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…
