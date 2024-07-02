Large Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Porsche Cayenne
The Porsche Cayenne is the 2024 Auto Express Large Premium SUV of the Year, with the BMW X5 and Range Rover Sport commended
Porsche comes away with this year’s Large Premium SUV crown, thanks to the brilliant new Porsche Cayenne. There are a number of desirable qualities that cars in this category must demonstrate to win, and as it happens, interior quality, desirability and tech are all traits which can be taken for granted in Stuttgart’s finest models. But it’s the other areas where Porsche has managed to land a sucker punch on its rivals.
Practicality is one of them; depending on the model, you get up to a truly cavernous 772 litres of boot space, and kneeroom is excellent for rear-seat passengers. Headroom is generous, too – even if you go for the more rakish roofline of one of the Coupé models.
Where the Porsche really shines, predictably, is in the way it drives. No car of this size has any right to feel as composed, agile and sophisticated as the Cayenne does through the turns. The steering is wonderfully weighted and precise, and body roll is contained so well that you’d be forgiven for thinking you’re in a high-performance estate. Whether you stick with one of the base models or trade a little comfort for even more sharpness in the brilliant GTS or bonkers Turbo E-Hybrid Coupé with GT Package, the ride remains cosseting enough for everyday use.
Plug-in hybrid versions of the Cayenne keep the running costs down on shorter journeys, while those without electrical assistance use smooth, powerful and characterful six and eight-cylinder petrol engines. Thanks to the huge range of customisation and options that Porsche offers its buyers, there’s plenty of scope for personalising a Cayenne to your exact tastes.
Our choice
Porsche Cayenne (£76,000)
While keen drivers might aim for the GTS, and company-car users one of the E-Hybrid PHEVs, most buyers won’t go wrong with the base Cayenne model. The 348bhp V6 delivers strong performance and refinement, and gets the same superb cabin design and finish as the pricier models in the range.
Commended
When the BMW X5 faced off against the Cayenne in an Auto Express Real-World Road Test, the result was one of the tightest of 2024. The BMW offers a little more comfort and feels as plush inside, but for similar money, the Porsche’s badge appeal and driving dynamics win out.
Range Rover Sport
Comfort and refinement are almost unmatched in the Range Rover Sport, while its lofty driving position and strong engine line-up add a real sense of occasion. For 2024, the range has been boosted by the SV edition, which delivers staggering performance and handling.
