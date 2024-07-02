Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Awards

Large Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Porsche Cayenne

The Porsche Cayenne is the 2024 Auto Express Large Premium SUV of the Year, with the BMW X5 and Range Rover Sport commended

by: Alex Ingram
2 Jul 2024
Porsche Cayenne - Large Premium SUV of the Year 20247

Porsche comes away with this year’s Large Premium SUV crown, thanks to the brilliant new Porsche Cayenne. There are a number of desirable qualities that cars in this category must demonstrate to win, and as it happens, interior quality, desirability and tech are all traits which can be taken for granted in Stuttgart’s finest models. But it’s the other areas where Porsche has managed to land a sucker punch on its rivals.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Practicality is one of them; depending on the model, you get up to a truly cavernous 772 litres of boot space, and kneeroom is excellent for rear-seat passengers. Headroom is generous, too – even if you go for the more rakish roofline of one of the Coupé models. 

Where the Porsche really shines, predictably, is in the way it drives. No car of this size has any right to feel as composed, agile and sophisticated as the Cayenne does through the turns. The steering is wonderfully weighted and precise, and body roll is contained so well that you’d be forgiven for thinking you’re in a high-performance estate. Whether you stick with one of the base models or trade a little comfort for even more sharpness in the brilliant GTS or bonkers Turbo E-Hybrid Coupé with GT Package, the ride remains cosseting enough for everyday use.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Plug-in hybrid versions of the Cayenne keep the running costs down on shorter journeys, while those without electrical assistance use smooth, powerful and characterful six and eight-cylinder petrol engines. Thanks to the huge range of customisation and options that Porsche offers its buyers, there’s plenty of scope for personalising a Cayenne to your exact tastes.

Our choice

Porsche Cayenne (£76,000)

Advertisement - Article continues below

While keen drivers might aim for the GTS, and company-car users one of the E-Hybrid PHEVs, most buyers won’t go wrong with the base Cayenne model. The 348bhp V6 delivers strong performance and refinement, and gets the same superb cabin design and finish as the pricier models in the range.

Commended

BMW X5

When the BMW X5 faced off against the Cayenne in an Auto Express Real-World Road Test, the result was one of the tightest of 2024. The BMW offers a little more comfort and feels as plush inside, but for similar money, the Porsche’s badge appeal and driving dynamics win out.

Range Rover Sport

Comfort and refinement are almost unmatched in the Range Rover Sport, while its lofty driving position and strong engine line-up add a real sense of occasion. For 2024, the range has been boosted by the SV edition, which delivers staggering performance and handling.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

New Car Awards 2024: introductionLuxury Car of the Year 2024: BMW 7 Series
Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3Hot Hatch of the Year 2024: Honda Civic Type R
City Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai i10Coupe of the Year 2024: Maserati GranTurismo
Supermini of the Year 2024: Citroen C3Convertible of the Year 2024: Mazda MX-5
Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda OctaviaPerformance Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Estate Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
Small Company Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai KonaPremium Electric Car of the Year 2024: Porsche Taycan
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2024: Tesla Model 3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: MG3
Large Company Car of the Year 2024: Kia EV9Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: BMW 530e
Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia DusterPick-up of the Year 2024: Ford Ranger
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2024: Hyundai TucsonElectric Van of the Year 2024: Ford E-Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2024: Skoda KodiaqVan of the Year 2024: Ford Transit Courier
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2024: MINI CountrymanDriver Power Award 2024: Dacia Duster
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Lexus NXPrevious winners
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Porsche Cayenne 

Subscribe to Auto Express magazine

For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2024 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops on July 3rd.

You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.

Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2024 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Car Awards 2024: the winners
New Car Awards 2024 header
Awards

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

The best new cars on sale in 2024 are right here. These are the winners of the 2024 New Car Awards…
2 Jul 2024
Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
Citroen e-C3 - Car of the Year 2024
Awards

Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3

The new all-electric Citroen e-C3 is the Auto Express Car of the Year for 2024
2 Jul 2024
Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia - Family Car of the Year 2024
Awards

Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia is the 2024 Auto Express Family Car of the Year, with the Dacia Jogger and Honda Civic commended
2 Jul 2024
Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster - Small SUV of the Year 2024
Awards

Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia Duster

The Dacia Duster is the 2024 Auto Express Small SUV of the Year, with the Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger commended
2 Jul 2024

Most Popular

An average new car price of £40k is simply too high for most people
Opinion - Dealership
Opinion

An average new car price of £40k is simply too high for most people

With the average price of a new car in the UK now over £40,000, Mike Rutherford thinks vehicle manufacturers need to rip up their RRP lists and start …
30 Jun 2024
New Ford Capri all set for 10 July reveal, and yes, it’s an electric SUV
Ford Capri light
News

New Ford Capri all set for 10 July reveal, and yes, it’s an electric SUV

The 1970s and 80s icon is being reinvented as an electric coupe-SUV, based on the new Ford Explorer EV
26 Jun 2024
New Skoda Elroq prototype review: electric SUV shows plenty of promise
Skoda Elroq prototype - front
Road tests

New Skoda Elroq prototype review: electric SUV shows plenty of promise

The new Skoda Elroq is heavily-based on the Enyaq, albeit in a slightly smaller package
30 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content