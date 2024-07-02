Large Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Porsche Cayenne 

Porsche comes away with this year’s Large Premium SUV crown, thanks to the brilliant new Porsche Cayenne. There are a number of desirable qualities that cars in this category must demonstrate to win, and as it happens, interior quality, desirability and tech are all traits which can be taken for granted in Stuttgart’s finest models. But it’s the other areas where Porsche has managed to land a sucker punch on its rivals.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Practicality is one of them; depending on the model, you get up to a truly cavernous 772 litres of boot space, and kneeroom is excellent for rear-seat passengers. Headroom is generous, too – even if you go for the more rakish roofline of one of the Coupé models.

Where the Porsche really shines, predictably, is in the way it drives. No car of this size has any right to feel as composed, agile and sophisticated as the Cayenne does through the turns. The steering is wonderfully weighted and precise, and body roll is contained so well that you’d be forgiven for thinking you’re in a high-performance estate. Whether you stick with one of the base models or trade a little comfort for even more sharpness in the brilliant GTS or bonkers Turbo E-Hybrid Coupé with GT Package, the ride remains cosseting enough for everyday use.