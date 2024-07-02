City Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai i10

The Hyundai i10 has done the double in 2024, taking City Car honours for the second year in a row. Affordable, practical, fun to drive and stylish, the compact Korean machine has all the bases covered in this corner of the market.

As ever, a key part of the Hyundai i10’s appeal is that it remains a small car that thinks big. Despite its dinky dimensions, the five-door hatchback serves up a surprising amount of family-friendly space. There’s easily enough room for four adults to travel in comfort, while the 252-litre boot rivals models from the class above for capacity.

Not only is the interior practical, it also serves up lots of premium appeal with solid build quality and enough standard kit count to embarrass models costing thousands more. Even the entry-level Advance trim gets a reversing camera, parking sensors and slick 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, while safety tech runs to forward-collision alert and lane-keep assist.

The grown-up appeal extends to the driving experience, which combines typical small-car agility and driving fun with decent refinement and a cushioned ride. For most buyers the eager and efficient 78bhp 1.2-litre petrol is the best bet, but there’s also a characterful 1.0-litre three-cylinder in either 66bhp naturally aspirated or punchy 99bhp turbocharged guises. Either way, you’ll get the same slick five-speed manual gearbox.