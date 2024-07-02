Coupe of the Year 2024: Maserati GranTurismo

In contrast to last year’s victor – the Toyota GR86 – which appealed with its back-to-basics thrills and honest, affordable fun, this year’s victor has a rather different angle. Right at the other end of the coupé spectrum, it’s the Maserati GranTurismo which has won our Best Coupé award.

When the all-new GranTurismo was launched, we had many reasons to be sceptical about it. Gone was the V8 engine, naturally the heart and soul of the last generation, and the high price and evolutionary design didn’t seem to move the game on. But when we drove the car in the UK, we couldn’t have left any more impressed. As a grand tourer – in a very literal sense – the new Maserati finds a wonderful balance between offering impressive comfort and an invigorating driving experience, we felt. The new V6 offers considerably more performance than the V8, and helps provide an effortless gait and confidence to the driving experience at any speed.

When you turn it up through the modes, the excitement increases; it’s then that the engine is razor sharp, the transmission decisive and the all-wheel drive system capable of delivering the engine’s full performance right onto the road. This is accentuated by the fact that this car is amazingly light for its size and complexity, sitting on the road 500-600kg lighter than the latest plug-in hybrid Bentley Continental GT.