Coupe of the Year 2024: Maserati GranTurismo
The Maserati GranTurismo is the 2024 Auto Express Coupe of the Year, with the BMW 2 Series and Porsche 718 Cayman commended
In contrast to last year’s victor – the Toyota GR86 – which appealed with its back-to-basics thrills and honest, affordable fun, this year’s victor has a rather different angle. Right at the other end of the coupé spectrum, it’s the Maserati GranTurismo which has won our Best Coupé award.
When the all-new GranTurismo was launched, we had many reasons to be sceptical about it. Gone was the V8 engine, naturally the heart and soul of the last generation, and the high price and evolutionary design didn’t seem to move the game on. But when we drove the car in the UK, we couldn’t have left any more impressed. As a grand tourer – in a very literal sense – the new Maserati finds a wonderful balance between offering impressive comfort and an invigorating driving experience, we felt. The new V6 offers considerably more performance than the V8, and helps provide an effortless gait and confidence to the driving experience at any speed.
When you turn it up through the modes, the excitement increases; it’s then that the engine is razor sharp, the transmission decisive and the all-wheel drive system capable of delivering the engine’s full performance right onto the road. This is accentuated by the fact that this car is amazingly light for its size and complexity, sitting on the road 500-600kg lighter than the latest plug-in hybrid Bentley Continental GT.
All of this is backed up by some brilliant packaging. Unlike almost all of its rivals, the Maserati’s rear seats can hold two full- size people in relative comfort, the cabin is wonderfully built, and it comes with all the Italian character, flamboyance and flair you could expect – something hard fought for in our age of electrification.
But what makes it our winner is that this subjective appeal is backed up by a broad set of abilities, which is what objectively defines a great GT.
Our choice
Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo (£163,590)
The Trofeo might be an expensive range topper, but it’s the version that best delivers the GranTurismo’s unique attributes. Even with its low-profile tyres and aggressive driver modes, the Trofeo’s rarely uncomfortable, yet it delivers amazing punch and agility. You can pay silly prices for the paint of your choice, but if you’re going to go big on a GT, you may as well spec it as you wish.
Commended
The recently updated BMW 2 Series wins our commended award this year on account of the fact that it, like the GranTurismo, has a wide spread of abilities – only at a slightly lower end of the scale. As one of the few new models that still offer a small coupé shape, its slow evolution has led to a polished, efficient and entertaining offering.
Porsche 718 Cayman
Porsche’s 718 Cayman is now in its twilight years, but still hits the same high notes when driver engagement and engineering quality are concerned. While base and S models are good, it’s the 4.0 GTS which is the star of the show, offering one of the sharpest driving experiences of any car, regardless of price.
New Car Awards 2024: the winners
