New Maserati GranTurismo Folgore 2025 review: near-£200k EV is quick, but compromised

Verdict

If you simply must have an all-electric, luxury 2+2, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore will tick plenty of boxes. It’s mind-bendingly fast, decent to drive, and even pretty comfortable on the right road. Yet the usual compromises when it comes to weight, efficiency and range all apply – even if you can recharge the battery in the blink of an eye. Whether it feels special enough to command its near-£200k list price is up for debate, too.

Making an electric sports car isn’t easy. Fitting a bulky battery into a low-slung, two-door body is only the start – dealing with the inevitable weight penalty and dynamic compromises is another issue entirely.

Yet Maserati is one of the few manufacturers to have deemed it possible – albeit for an eyewatering starting price of almost £200,000. The GranTurismo Folgore is a five-metre-long, triple-motor 2+2 with 751bhp and up to 1,350Nm of torque. On paper it has all the right ingredients, but how does it perform on UK roads?

Slipping into the leather-covered cabin, the first thing you notice is how low you’re able to sit – even with that chunky 92.5kWh battery hiding beneath your backside. There’s an extensive amount of adjustment in the seat and steering wheel, so you can tweak things to provide a decent view out – even if the reflections in the rear screen can limit rearward visibility on a sunny day.