Maserati GranCabrio review

Is the Maserati GranCabrio a good car?

The open-top Maserati GranCabrio is a comfortable and elegant cruiser that’s surprisingly engaging to drive and has very few direct rivals. We’re not sure the high-spec and high-priced Trofeo model is the best variant to be translated to an open-top from the Coupe, but the all-electric Folgore makes for a unique and very desirable proposition.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol, full-electric Body style Two-door convertible Powertrain(s) 3.0-litre V6 twin turbo, all-wheel drive; tri-motor electric, all-wheel drive Safety NA Warranty 3yrs/60,000 miles

How much does the Maserati GranCabrio cost?

Maserati has been ambitious with the price point of its new open-top GranCabrio, given that prices kick off at £165,625. With plenty of headroom for options and excruciatingly expensive optional paint finishes, the GranCabrio Trofeo just lacks the detailing and specialness one would hope for at the price.

The all-electric Folgore version is even more expensive at £185,610, but while there is a sense the technology could date, there is some novelty factor in this being the only all-electric four-seat luxury convertible on sale right now.

An open-top version of the less pricey GranTurismo Modena derivative would be a worthy addition in our opinion, but it’s the only variant of the coupé that’s not available sans roof. At something like £135,000, a Maserati GranCabrio would make an even more compelling package.

Engines, performance & drive The eccentric pairing of an old-school twin-turbo V6 engine and a tri-motor electric powertrain of the new-school both have their pros and cons

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo 542bhp 3.6 seconds 196mph Maserati GranCabrio Folgore 750bhp 2.8 seconds 180mph

Under that elegant body you'll find a pair of powertrains that operate right at the two ends of the high-performance spectrum. In both cases, gone is the previous model’s V8 engine – a hallmark of nearly all open-top GT Maseratis thus far – and in one model its place is taken by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6.