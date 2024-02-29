All-new Maserati GranCabrio convertible launched in hot Trofeo form with 542bhp twin-turbo V6

Maserati has revealed the new GranCabrio, a drop-top version of the GranTurismo coupe that will go on sale later this summer. First out of the blocks will be the high performance Trofeo model, with an all-electric Folgore version available sometime afterwards.

The new Maserati GranCabrio shares much with its coupe cousin, but adds an electrically-folding fabric roof. The unit itself is acoustically layered, so should keep wind and road noise to a minimum at speed, and is able to be folded away at speeds of up to 30mph. It takes just 14 seconds to lower, and is available in five colours to either match or contrast the GranCabrio’s paintwork.

As the Maserati GranCabrio was developed in conjunction with the coupe, the chassis design has been optimised for an open-top layout from the very beginning. There will, of course, be some compromise in overall stiffness, but Maserati will have done work to minimise this with thicker steel sections in the chassis floor and across the bulkheads.

Precise weight figures are still to be confirmed but we expect it will be an increase on the coupe’s weight figure. Unusually, the current Maserati GranTurismo coupe is actually a touch lighter than the last generation car at 1,795kg, suggesting similar weight savings over the previous generation GranCabrio could be achieved.

The powertrain and chassis technology are carried over from the coupe, including its clever twin-turbocharged V6 engine that features pre-combustion technology. Peak figures match the coupe, at 542bhp and 650Nm of torque, that drive going to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a clever all-wheel drive system that is able to de-couple from the front axle. The 0-62mph time is only down 0.1 on the coupe at 3.6 seconds.