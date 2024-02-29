Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

All-new Maserati GranCabrio convertible launched in hot Trofeo form with 542bhp twin-turbo V6

The elegant Maserati drop top will join the Coupe initially in hot Trofeo spec, with the electric Folgore to come

by: Jordan Katsianis
29 Feb 2024
Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo - front9

Maserati has revealed the new GranCabrio, a drop-top version of the GranTurismo coupe that will go on sale later this summer. First out of the blocks will be the high performance Trofeo model, with an all-electric Folgore version available sometime afterwards. 

The new Maserati GranCabrio shares much with its coupe cousin, but adds an electrically-folding fabric roof. The unit itself is acoustically layered, so should keep wind and road noise to a minimum at speed, and is able to be folded away at speeds of up to 30mph. It takes just 14 seconds to lower, and is available in five colours to either match or contrast the GranCabrio’s paintwork.

As the Maserati GranCabrio was developed in conjunction with the coupe, the chassis design has been optimised for an open-top layout from the very beginning. There will, of course, be some compromise in overall stiffness, but Maserati will have done work to minimise this with thicker steel sections in the chassis floor and across the bulkheads. 

Precise weight figures are still to be confirmed but we expect it will be an increase on the coupe’s weight figure. Unusually, the current Maserati GranTurismo coupe is actually a touch lighter than the last generation car at 1,795kg, suggesting similar weight savings over the previous generation GranCabrio could be achieved. 

Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo - dash9

The powertrain and chassis technology are carried over from the coupe, including its clever twin-turbocharged V6 engine that features pre-combustion technology. Peak figures match the coupe, at 542bhp and 650Nm of torque, that drive going to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a clever all-wheel drive system that is able to de-couple from the front axle. The 0-62mph time is only down 0.1 on the coupe at 3.6 seconds.

The GranCabrio will have its own suspension setup, taking into account the extra weight and reduced rigidity, but the fundamental hardware that’s made up from air-springs and variable dampers will all be retained. 

The exterior styling is mostly unchanged from the coupe, offering the same sleek design and classic proportions you’d expect of an Italian grand tourer. As standard, the Trofeo features a staggered set of 20- and 21-inch wheels, but the forthcoming Modena and Folgore will feature their own designs based on the those of the closed-roof coupe. 

The cabin also features the same high-quality finishes and tech, the latter based around a twin touchscreen panel on the dash centre with a new digital interpretation of the Maserati clock mounted above it. The roof control itself is embedded into the touchscreen. Meanwhile boot space stands at 172 litres.

We’ll learn more about the new GranCabrio in the coming months, including news of the forthcoming Folgore version that will find its own little niche in the market as the only open-top electric GT. Specific UK pricing and delivery timings will also be along in time, but expect a reasonable increase over the GranTurismo Trofeo’s £165,000 starting price. 

Click here for our best performance cars...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Recommended

New Maserati GranCabrio Folgore: 750bhp convertible EV spotted
Maserati GranCarbio Folgore (camouflaged) - front
News

New Maserati GranCabrio Folgore: 750bhp convertible EV spotted

With a triple-motor powertrain, the GranCabrio Folgore is shaping up as a 750bhp drop-top EV
3 Mar 2023

Most Popular

New MG3 hopes to disrupt the Renault Clio and Vauxhall Corsa’s supermini dominance
MG3 on Geneva Motor Show stand - front
News

New MG3 hopes to disrupt the Renault Clio and Vauxhall Corsa’s supermini dominance

New MG3 features the company’s first full-hybrid powertrain; pricing to be announced in March
26 Feb 2024
New Renault 4 will go 4x4 to get ahead in the baby EV SUV class
Renault 4EVER concept car in 1962 4L paint - front 3/4 static
News

New Renault 4 will go 4x4 to get ahead in the baby EV SUV class

The forthcoming Renault 4 is likely to offer a four-wheel-drive option, helping it to stand out in the market for baby all-electric SUVs
27 Feb 2024
Dacia heads for VW Golf and Ford Focus territory with new C-Neo that’s definitely ‘not an SUV’
Dacia badge
News

Dacia heads for VW Golf and Ford Focus territory with new C-Neo that’s definitely ‘not an SUV’

As big names vacate the traditional C-segment, Dacia sees an opportunity for its new petrol family car
27 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content