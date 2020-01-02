Best convertible cars and cabriolets to buy 2025
Love the feeling of the wind in your hair while driving? These are the cars for you
Variously categorised as cabriolets, roadsters or convertibles, roofless cars have come a long way from the wobbly, soft-topped machines of the not too distant past. Today, the best convertible cars offer similar levels of refinement and security to their fixed-roof counterparts – especially when fitted with a metal folding roof.
It’s well-known that, contrary to what you’d expect given the prevailing weather conditions, the British car buyer loves a convertible. When the sun does emerge from behind the clouds, we jump at the chance of soaking it up from behind the wheel of an open-topped car far more readily than motorists do in countries where sunny days are less of a novelty. It means the question of which convertible is best is relevant to a lot of people and we’re here to answer it.
Our experts have driven, extensively tested and rated every convertible car on the UK market so you don’t have to. So what are the best convertible cars to buy right now? Check out the list below and we’ve got more advice on how to choose the best convertible for your needs at the bottom of this page.
Compare the best convertible cars and cabriolets
You can find our ratings for the top 10 convertible cars and cabriolets on the table below, along with our expert road testers' ratings for each car's performance and driving experience. Scroll down or click the links to read more details about each car...
|Rank
|Car
|Prices from
|Overall rating
|Performance and driving experience (out of 5)
|1
|Mazda MX-5
|£28,000
|5
|4.8
|2
|MINI Cooper Convertible
|£29,000
|4.5
|4
|3
|Morgan Supersport
|£102,000
|4.5
|4.5
|4
|McLaren Artura Spider
|£221,500
|4
|5
|5
|Ferrari 296 GTS
|£280,000
|5
|5
|6
|Porsche 718 Boxster
|£56,000
|4.5
|4.8
|7
|Bentley Continental GTC
|£260,000
|4.5
|5
|8
|Porsche 911 Cabriolet
|£110,000
|4.5
|5
|9
|Fiat 500e Convertible
|£31,000
|3.5
|3.8
|10
|Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
|£100,000
|4.5
|4.5
For even more information on every convertible model in our top 10 list, simply click the jump links in the table above or continue scrolling down..
1. Mazda MX-5
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £28,000
Would you believe that our favourite convertible is now even better? The Mazda MX-5 enjoyed its second round of updates in 2024 (the first round came in 2018, when it got a more powerful 2.0-litre engine), and the changes have made Mazda’s lightweight roadster even more fun, and more engaging, than ever.
As well as typical MX-5 traits like a superbly tactile gearshift and responsive engines, the MX-5’s steering now is among the best you’ll find on a modern car, and tweaks to the suspension and limited-slip differential have made the handling more progressive too.
But the MX-5 also now has a better infotainment system, LED headlights and tail lights across the range, and updated safety kit, so it’s not just fantastic to drive but also easier to live with. The roof is as easy to operate as ever too: the convertible is the work of a manual latch and a flick over the head, while the RF opens or closes with a button, in 12 seconds at up to around 30mph.
It’s one of the best combinations of fun and affordability on the market, so it’s only natural that we’ve crowned the Mazda MX-5 as our Convertible Car of the Year in 2024 and 2025.
“For pure driving thrills on a fairly modest budget – helped by low running costs – the MX-5 is very hard to beat.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who drove the MX-5 in the UK.
2. MINI Cooper Convertible
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £29,000
- Best for urban driving
The latest MINI Cooper Convertible is a bit of a hoot. That’s to be expected given that it’s essentially a reskin of the old MINI Convertible – which also means there’s no electric version to go with the tin-top Cooper E. MINI’s twee claim of ‘Go-kart handling’ remains surprisingly accurate, and the new drop-top is the nimblest convertible this side of a Mazda MX-5. Its roof isn’t quite as quick though, in both senses: it’ll only open or close at up to 18mph, and takes 20 seconds to do so, but it’s pretty refined with the hood in place, almost like a tin-top MINI.
Petrol MINIs get a near-identical cabin to the electric versions, with a striking circular OLED infotainment screen and tactile fabric-covered dash, though like the hatchback, one big downside is the absence of any way of changing gear yourself: all Cooper Convertibles are automatic, with no lever or paddles to let you shift gears. And it’s still a bit impractical, albeit less compromised than the two-seat MX-5.
“The MINI Cooper Convertible had us smiling almost the entire time we were driving it, quickly reminding us why we loved its closely-related predecessor so much.” – Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Cooper Convertible on its launch in Spain
Latest MINI Cooper Convertible deals
3. Morgan Supersport
- Prices from £102,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
If you desire the charm of a traditional British sports car without the inevitable woes of ageing components and questionable build quality, there’s currently no better choice than the Morgan Supersport. This hand-built roadster has plenty of distinctive retro charm that’ll undoubtedly turn a few heads, but make no mistake, this is an utterly modern machine underneath.
335bhp and 500Nm of torque come courtesy of a 3-litre twin-turbocharged 6-cylinder petrol engine from BMW. This gives the Supersport a suitable amount of brawn and a 0-62mph of 3.9 seconds, as well as a top speed of 166mph. Sluggish it is not, but if you prefer a gentle cruise in your drop-top, the Morgan settles down nicely and copes reasonably well with the worst conditions that our nation’s tarmac has to offer. Its lightweight construction and direct steering made it a dream in the corners during our testing, too.
“For us, the Supersport does its best work when you’re gentle on turn-in with a subsequent boot of the throttle to overload the rear; having those rear wheels literally within arm’s reach means the Supersport telegraphs any loss of grip incredibly well too.” - Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter
4. McLaren Artura Spider
- Prices from £221,500
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Convertibles can be a bit wobbly sometimes. Like taking one of the panels out of a previously sturdy cardboard box, taking the roof off a car can reduce its structural stiffness. There are exceptions however and the McLaren Artura is one of them, since its ultra-rigid carbon tub doesn’t really need a roof to keep its strength, and it makes the Artura Spider one of the least-compromised convertibles around.
The Artura was already desirable, thanks to those supercar looks and the 3-litre hybrid-assisted V6, but it’s arguably even better when roofless. The roof itself is a hard top which opens or closes in only 11 seconds. When it’s closed, you effectively have a proper coupe, and when open, you get a better earful of that V6’s exhaust note.
Like all McLarens, there’s fabulous visibility, the driving position is spot on, and yes, it’s incredible to drive, with huge performance and rich feedback through the steering. Who really needs a roof?
“The McLaren Artura Spider is a more desirable hybrid supercar than the coupe, and a major improvement all-round due to a collection of changes across the board.” – Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer, who drove the Artura Spider in the UK
5. Ferrari 296 GTS
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £280,000
If money’s no object and you want nothing but the most thrilling wind-in-your-hair driving experience, then the Ferrari 296 GTS is the drop-top supercar we’d recommend.
Ferrari could have blundered by dropping the V8 from its mid-engined roadster, but we need not have worried. The 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 in the 296 GTS is even more musical than the engines it replaced, and entirely lives up to the “piccolo V12” moniker the company bestowed upon it.
It’s part of a 819bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain, with every ounce of power being sent to the rear wheels, and 0-62mph dispatched in a mere 2.9 seconds (less than a quarter of the 14 seconds needed to stow or raise the hard top roof). The 296 GTS delivers all the theatre and thrills of a true Ferrari, with the added bonus of a 16-mile electric range for when you’re pottering around quiet Italian towns.
“In terms of speed, sophistication and refinement, the 296 Spider remains an incredible piece of engineering.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who drove the 296 GTS in the UK
6. Porsche 718 Boxster
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £56,000
It may only be packing four cylinders, but the Porsche 718 Boxster’s mid-engined layout means it feels beautifully balanced mid-corner, plus it changes direction with acrobatic agility. There’s a huge amount of driving pleasure to be found here, and we wouldn’t expect anything less from a Porsche sports car.
Yes, the engine is less characterful than the brand’s signature flat-six that’s found in focused variants such as the GTS, but it makes up for it with blistering performance and decent efficiency, and given the next Boxster is planned to be an electric car, we may even end up missing the raucous four-pot. There’s a choice of a six-speed manual or Porsche’s excellent seven-speed PDK automatic gearbox, and both are a joy to use. The Boxster’s interior also feels beautifully made.
The soft-top roof can be raised or stowed in 12 seconds; not as quick as the Boxster’s 0-62mph acceleration, but one of the faster folding roofs in this list. It feels snug with the roof up and the shape does a good job of minimising cabin bluster with it down too.
“The adoption of four-cylinder engines was tough for some purists to swallow, but what these units lack in ultimate character, they make up for with scorching performance and decent efficiency.” – Auto Express test team
7. Bentley Continental GTC
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £260,000
Another money-no-object convertible, the Bentley Continental GTC is devoted to delivering the most luxurious open-top driving experience possible. Opulent, finely crafted and full of the very latest technology, Bentley’s new-age interior design is a marvel. As befitting of a grand tourer, the cabin remains exceptionally hushed at high speeds – despite the fabric roof, which takes 19 seconds to fold into the rear deck, at up to 30mph. The roof having four thick layers might have something to do with how hushed the cabin is when the top is up. Bentley claims it’s ‘every bit as insulated’ as the coupe, and it’s difficult to disagree.
Gaining speed is just as effortless as the way the air suspension soaks up imperfections in the road, because the Continental GTC comes with the brand’s all-new V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain. This delivers a combined 771bhp and 1,000Nm of torque, meaning the GTC can sprint from 0-60mph in just 3.2 seconds. It also claims up to 50 miles of pure-electric battery range.
"Ditching the previous W12 engine and utilising a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain in the Bentley Continental GT might seem a detrimental move, but in practice, the latest Continental GT is better in every measurable aspect." - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer, who drove the Continental GT in the UK
8. Porsche 911 Cabriolet
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £110,000
Buyers looking for the sharpest handling four-seat convertible should look no further than the Porsche 911 Cabriolet. The recent introduction of a hybridised Carrera T Cabriolet has given the drop-top even crisper throttle response too – though it’s no more frugal than the regular Carrera.
The price is high – entry-level models will set you back by around £110k – but this car is as good to drive as the 911 coupe and, with the flick of a switch, the fabric roof folds in 13 seconds, even at speeds of up to 35mph. 911 Cabrios have always looked a little awkward next to their coupe siblings, especially with the roof folded thanks to the high-tailed look, but the operation is certainly slick.
When it comes to ownership, Porsche always performs well as a brand in our Driver Power satisfaction survey, so the experience should be a pleasant and drama-free one.
“The drop-top version of the 911 is still a genuine sports car, with driving dynamics that almost match its coupe sibling. But there is a hefty premium to pay.” – Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter, who drove the 911 Cabriolet in the UK
9. Fiat 500e Convertible
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £31,000
Over the years, the Fiat 500 has evolved into a fully-electric city car, but it still retains plenty of the original model’s retro charm. It’s far from old-school when it comes to tech, though, as it features level 2 autonomous driving – this means it can automatically adjust acceleration and braking while staying in the correct lane.
There’s plenty of standard on-board kit, too, and opting for the 500C adds a full-length retractable canvas roof into the mix. Unlike several others here, this is more like a long, fabric sunroof, fitting between the body sides. Despite this, it takes its sweet time to retract: around 25 seconds, though it’ll happily do so at up to 60mph.
While the little, all-electric Fiat, with its zippy and near-silent drivetrain, is at its best on city streets, it will also take on long motorway journeys without feeling out of its depth. Fiat says the 500C can cover up to 199 miles when fully charged, while a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes around 30 minutes from most DC rapid chargers.
"The Fiat 500e is a car that’s very clearly been designed with the city in mind, and that’s without doubt where it does its best work." - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who drove the 500e in the UK
Latest Fiat 500e Convertible deals
10. Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £100,000
The C8 Corvette Convertible is a far more sophisticated machine than its ancestors, so much so that it can safely be regarded as a fully-fledged supercar. It still has a V8 heart, but this is now mid-mounted for better weight distribution. The eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox is also on par with Porsche’s renowned PDK system.
Perhaps most crucially, though, the Corvette now looks like a proper supercar, and opting for the convertible means you can feel the wind in your hair while blasting onto a top speed of 184mph.
Chevy has chosen a retractable hard top for its roof arrangement, reflecting the likes of Ferrari with its mid-engined spider models of the last few generations. It’s a 16-second operation that works at up to 30mph, and the car has a coupe-like appearance when the roof is closed.
“The Corvette Convertible is a damn good car to drive compared with any European rival, at any price point.” – Steve Sutcliffe, contributing editor, drove the Corvette Convertible in Germany.
How we choose the best convertibles
Our road test team have driven every convertible car on the UK market over thousands of combined miles. Even though the choice isn’t as large as it once was, open-topped cars still come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and types, designed to suit a range of different buyer requirements.
Here are some key things that we look for in a great convertible car…
- A driving experience that isn’t compromised by the removable roof
- Cabin and boot space with the roof up and down
- Noise levels in the cabin with the roof up and down
- Speed and ease of use of the roof mechanism
Convertibles are statement cars at heart so we always look for an element of style in the design and some fun in the driving experience - more so than with other car types. The lack of the extra bracing that comes from a fixed roof can affect the ride quality and agility of a convertible car but the best convertibles manage to side-step this with clever engineering, offering good levels of composure even on bumpy B-roads.
When it comes to practicality, the need to stow a roof arrangement in the car can limit interior and boot space. Lots of convertibles have rear seats but many only have space for small children in the back. When taking your test drive make sure that any back seats are roomy enough, if you plan to use them, and that you can fit what you need to in the boot – even when the roof is down.
We also test the cars with the roof up and roof down to assess the refinement in the closed cabin and the level of buffeting from the wind when the roof is retracted. Cars that deliver well in these areas and those above put themselves ahead of the convertible pack.
Britain’s love of convertibles
Are British buyers mad for buying as many convertibles as they do? Not necessarily. You might expect our mainland European cousins to have the right weather for roof-down driving, but it can be a recipe for sweltering sticky car seats and sunburn. It might rain more here in the UK, but milder temperatures and balmy summers give us pretty much a perfect climate for dropping the top. Even the UK’s generally mild spring and autumn can offer delightful opportunities for driving roofless, when it can be a genuinely exhilarating experience to waft along accompanied by the twitter of birdsong and the risk of an occasional cloudburst. Even winter isn’t out of the question; most convertibles have powerful heaters and good draught protection, making the cabin a bubble of warm air.
We Brits have always been outdoorsy in our transport choices, and at the dawn of motoring it was simply natural to continue where horses and open carriages left off. Early Rolls-Royce and Bentley models were typically open to the elements with phaeton and landaulette bodies from coachbuilders of old.
It wasn’t just the exotics either. Throughout the twentieth century marques such as MG, Austin Healey and Triumph made hay out of the British love affair with open sports cars, when light weight and agility were key to the best performance.
Nowadays, even the best convertibles tend to be considered less sporting than their coupe brethren by purist drivers, largely because a unibody with a roof is typically more rigid than a roadster. That means better suspension control, and ultimately faster cornering potential – although some brands like McLaren, with their super-rigid carbon fibre body tubs, would beg to differ.
Which convertible should you choose?
McLaren and fellow supercar makers like Aston Martin, Ferrari and Lamborghini sit at the top of the convertible tree, but there are a multitude of options available to open-air enthusiasts at all budget levels.
At the other end of the scale there’s a vast range of convertible models based on superminis, hatchbacks, coupes and saloons. Thanks to the demand for SUV and crossover models, you can even get a convertible version of the Volkswagen T-Roc – proving that demand for convertibles isn’t confined to drivers with sporting aspirations.
That’s not to say sporty drivers aren’t well served with convertible options, of course. There’s a vast array of fabulous open-topped sports cars available, from the BMW Z4 to the Maserati GranCabrio. And how could we forget the near iconic Mazda MX-5, the Caterham 7, or the Morgan Supersport?
Our round-up of the best convertibles isn't a true top ten list, because the sheer diversity on offer means not all of these cars can be fairly compared. Instead it's our pick of the cars that will give you the wind-in-the-hair thrills of open-top motoring, while still delivering everyday usability that means they’re no hardship to run. And who knows? Some of these cars are so effective at keeping the cabin warm on a cold day that you could consider lowering the roof when it's cold outside.
Best convertible car deals
Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…