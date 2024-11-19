MINI Cooper Convertible review

Is the MINI Cooper Convertible a good car?

The new MINI Cooper Convertible had us smiling almost the entire time we were driving it, quickly reminding us why we loved its closely-related predecessor so much. This little open-top thrill machine is fun to drive, and features a superb-looking, quality-feeling interior that’s more practical than a traditional two-seater roadster’s – though not by much, we’ll admit. Plus, every model gets a burbling four-cylinder petrol engine, for smooth power delivery and a lovely exhaust note.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol Body style Convertible Powertrain 2.0-litre, 4cyl turbocharged petrol, front-wheel drive Safety Not yet NCAP tested Warranty Three years/unlimited miles

How much does the MINI Cooper Convertible cost?

You might think that the most frequent recipient of the Auto Express Convertible of the Year award would be our reigning champion, the genre-defining Mazda MX-5. Or perhaps the Porsche 718 Boxster? Maybe even the BMW Z4? But no.

Long-time readers will know that for a long while, this title was held by the previous MINI Convertible, which managed to take home the gong a total of seven times throughout its life, including a six-year unbroken streak from 2018 to 2023. So despite its diminutive size, the replacement for the brilliant little drop-top has some big shoes to fill.

Luckily the new MINI Cooper Convertible had a very good head start, because underneath is an updated version of the previous car’s platform. The suspension, steering and transmission tuning have all been tuned differently to separate it from its predecessor, as well as other models in the MINI range.