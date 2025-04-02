Everyone loves a bargain, but if you’re looking to save the pennies when it comes to your next car, you might be wondering whether buying a brand-new or used car will net you the very best deal. For a budget of around £16,000, you can nab a fresh Kia Picanto or a lightly used MINI Cooper. Both of these are attractive cars in their own right, so which one is the best investment?

Our road testing experts have carefully evaluated both of these cars, and have weighed up the pros and cons of buying new vs used in order to help you decide on the very best purchase. We’ve also included links to our very own Find a Car service in order to help you find the latest offers.

So, should you choose the Picanto or Cooper? Read on for our expert advice.

New: Kia Picanto

Our pick: Kia Picanto 1.0 2

Price: £15,870 (saving £550 off RRP with metallic paint)

Standard kit: 14-inch wheels, rear parking camera, electric windows

Key stats: 54.3mpg, 116g/km CO2, 15.4secs 0-62mph

VED: £220 in first year, then £190

Insurance group: 4

Warranty: Seven years/100,000 miles

City cars are becoming an endangered species, but tiny tots like the Kia Picanto continue to prove that smaller can be better. Combining low running costs, lots of useful tech and family-friendly practicality, the compact Kia delivers a surprising amount of new car for your cash.