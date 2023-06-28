New Kia EV9 2023 review: the seven-seat EV that’s packed with tech

Verdict If you want a seven-seat electric car, your options are limited – albeit only for the time being. A slew of rivals is on the horizon, but Kia has got there first with a thoroughly likeable (if rather expensive) family SUV. Quiet, comfortable and decent enough to drive, the Kia EV9 lays it on thick with plenty of tech and acres of space inside. As always, company car drivers can save a fortune in tax versus a diesel equivalent, but beware: poor efficiency means this EV9 won’t cost peanuts to run. Big electric cars are nothing new. Yet the seven-seat EV market is curiously under-occupied; whether it’s the compromised packaging or lack of demand, car makers have largely held off building SUVs capable of carrying the entire family, as well as their friends. But that’s all about to change. As well as the flagship Volvo EX90 due in 2024, the likes of Jeep, Skoda and more are planning electric seven-seaters. But, beating them all to market is Korean giant Kia, with the EV9. Let’s first address the elephant in the room. You may have noticed the pictures (plus the spec box below) show a six-seat version of the EV9. That’s because our launch car was fitted with two captain’s chairs in the middle row – a polarising £1,000 option over the seven-seat car that’s also coming to the UK. Kia says the more conventional will be much more popular here, but if seating fit for a king is how you like to travel, the more exclusive layout is certainly impressive.

It fits well with the EV9’s overarching personality too – that of a quiet and refined SUV, which brings the isolation and comfort of its occupants to the fore. The car is completely silent around town, and while you might consider that a given, the complete lack of motor whine or tyre noise make this an almost-eerily quiet way of shuffling between traffic lights. Ride comfort is, on the whole, very good. Every car gets an active damping setup, though this is reactive rather than being adjustable via the drive modes as in some rivals. It’s pretty plush most of the time, working particularly well at motorway speeds. Sudden jolts or potholes can catch the EV9 out, however; at times, the dampers aren’t quite quick enough – sending the odd unwanted thump into the cabin. While it never felt anything approaching harsh on the roads of southern France, we’ll need to see how it performs on UK tarmac before delivering a definitive verdict. 18 Elsewhere, the EV9 is a quick, composed family SUV, but not one that rewrites the rules of physics. This is a big (5.1m-long), heavy (>2.5-tonne) SUV that, despite its relatively low centre of gravity, does move about quite a bit in the bends. The steering is a little slow to react, as well, which limits the EV9’s outright agility.

Ease off, however, and it's a very pleasant thing to drive. The regenerative brakes have several modes, ranging from a near-friction-free coast, to effective one-pedal driving. The strongest setting is easy to modulate, and can be adjusted via the paddles behind the steering wheel. The EV9 can feel cumbersome down particularly tight streets, and the rear windscreen feels further away than it might in a Sportage or even a Sorento. But the stubby bonnet limits the car's length up front and helps when parking – despite the fact every version gets a usable frunk for storing the charge cables. Of course, the myriad sensors and cameras make light work of urban manoeuvres. The benefit of those generous dimensions means there's space inside for six (or seven) to sit in complete comfort. Very few cars can claim to be genuinely suitable for adults in the third row, but the EV9 is one of them. Provided you've pulled the middle seats forward a touch, there's enough leg room and plenty of head room. You'll even squeeze in a trio of carry-on cases with the rearmost seats in place. The other advantage of the EV9's size is the ability to fit a huge 99.8kWh battery beneath the floor – the result being a competitive 314-mile range on dual-motor GT-Line cars. However, this isn't a particularly efficient SUV; even driving gently we failed to crack 3.0mi/kWh. We'd expect even less in normal driving, and a significant hit in colder weather. We reckon you'd average around 250 miles between charges; rear-drive models will manage a little more.