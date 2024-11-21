This system goes far beyond a simple piped-in engine noise, and actively maps the e-motor’s performance to mimic a V6 engine and eight-speed transmission. The driver can even put up an old-fashioned set of round dials on their digital display, giving the GT a feature that no manufacturer outside of Kia or Hyundai can match.

Kia has also fitted the car with an electronic limited-slip differential (LSD) and – for the first time in one of the company’s SUVs – adaptive dampers, which should improve both handling and comfort. As well as boosting the performance, Kia has also upgraded the brakes, which sit behind new 21-inch wheels and wide tyres.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The GT’s battery pack is the same as in a standard long-range EV9 model, with a 99.8kWh capacity running on an 800V electronic architecture. As well as being lighter and more compact than a simpler 400V system, it also allows ultra-high-speed charging at more than 200kW, which will top up the battery from 10-80 per cent in 24 minutes.

As you’d expect from the increase in power, the GT model’s range takes a hit. The standard car can reach 313 miles, but Kia is aiming for ‘more than 450km’ (279 miles) in the GT.

Kia has also been tweaking the car’s design, including a slightly different bumper treatment, plus a set of acid-green brake callipers also seen on the smaller EV6 GT. This colour is repeated in neon highlights across the cabin, and can be matched to the car’s ambient lighting system.

The seats are a similar shape to the standard model’s, but feature a bespoke leather and microsuede fabric, offset with more acid-green stitching and a GT logo. Completing the cabin upgrades is a new three-spoke steering wheel with a unique GT button that gives direct access to the sportiest driver mode.

Auto Express Find A Car can help you find the best deals out there on new Kia EV9 or top prices on used Kia EV9 models...