Car Deal of the Day: the stylish Ford Capri is now as cheap as the Explorer

Coupe looks, SUV practicality

Good to drive; £2,200 pack for free

Just £228 a month

It may share little with its original namesake in looks and packaging, but the latest Ford Capri does have one thing in common – and that's aspiration. It sits above its sister car, the Explorer as a more sporting, prestigious model. And yet, right now, you can lease one for the same dough.

On the Auto Express Find a Car service, Ford's own dealer group, TrustFord, is offering the Capri for a bonkers £228 a month – that's the cheapest we've ever seen. TrustFord is also offering the Explorer for exactly the same price a month with an identical £2,736 initial payment, so take your choice.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We'd be tempted to opt for the Capri, though. This deal gets you the entry-level Style with the smaller battery pack, so features such as 19-inch aero alloy wheels, a 14.6-inch touchscreen, a soundbar, LED headlights and intelligent adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, all come as standard.

But, get this – TrustFord is also throwing in the Driver Assistance Pack for free, getting you keyless entry with door-handle illumination, a head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera and an electric tailgate, among other features. This would normally cost you £2,200 alone but here’s it’s zilch.

The 52kWh battery pack will give you a claimed 242 miles of range, so around 220 miles in everyday driving is likely. Meanwhile, a 168bhp electric motor powering the rear wheels gives more than enough poke.

Handling-wise, the Capri doesn't drive like a two-door sports car, but it is rather good for a large, five-door coupe-SUV, with solid body control and a well controlled ride.

The interior is a near carbon-copy of the Explorer's, so it's modern, well laid-out and nicely finished. And despite that sloping roofline, space in the back is very good, while the boot capacity is an impressive 572 litres.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Capri leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Capri page.

Check out the Ford Capri deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…