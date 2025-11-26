The eighth-generation Vauxhall Astra has just received its mid-life facelift, bringing with it a fresh new look, extra kit and a boost in range for the all-electric version.

These updates come at a crucial time for the Astra because competition in the family hatchback market is ramping up. The Ford Focus might be bowing out, but Kia is launching the new K4, the Honda Civic has just had a facelift of its own and even Dacia is looking to encroach on the Astra’s territory with the upcoming C-Neo.

Vauxhall gave us a rather revealing first teaser of the facelifted Astra just the other week, so while this is the complete unveiling, we already had a good idea what to expect. Immediately we can see Vauxhall’s ‘Vizor’ family face has been tweaked for a slimmer, more purposeful look. The badge is illuminated and there’s a stylistic nod to the ‘Opel compass’ as found on the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept.

The front bumpers are new for the 2026 model too, and around to the side there’s a new choice of 17-inch ‘Kaddett’ or 18-inch wheels. Two new paint colours have been added as well - Contour White and Clover Green. The Astra’s LED headlight signature has been altered with anti-glare ‘Intelli-Lux’ technology now offered on the Astra for the first time.

Further technical information will be announced at a later date, although we know there will be a range of mild-hybrid , plug-in hybrid and pure-petrol options available for the Astra. The recently revised plug-in hybrid with its larger 17.2kWh battery is almost certainly going to be unchanged in the new car. A new Hybrid 145 engine was added to the range in 2025 as well so that’s also unlikely to be altered.

Crucially for the EV, there’ll be a new 58kWh battery – the same unit found in the Peugeot E-408. The Astra has even more range though than its Stellantis sibling at 282 miles, which is 22 miles more than the old Astra Electric offered. Also new for the Astra Electric is vehicle-to-load functionality, meaning you can charge appliances right from the Vauxhall’s battery.

As standard there are now Vauxhall’s ‘Intelli-seats’, which are said to reduce pressure on the tailbone and provide a more comfortable journey. Elsewhere, the Astra’s interior looks unchanged in this first cabin image with twin 10-inch displays still sitting on the dash and the same row of physical controls beneath.

Pricing and trim level specifications are expected to be revealed during the Astra’s world premiere at Brussels Motor Show in January.

