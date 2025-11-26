Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Vauxhall Astra gets sleek new look as part of 2026 facelift

We’ll see the new Vauxhall Astra in public for the first time at Brussels Motor Show in January

By:Alastair Crooks
10 Dec 2025
Vauxhall Astra facelift 2025 - front10

The eighth-generation Vauxhall Astra has just received its mid-life facelift, bringing with it a fresh new look, extra kit and a boost in range for the all-electric version.

These updates come at a crucial time for the Astra because competition in the family hatchback market is ramping up. The Ford Focus might be bowing out, but Kia is launching the new K4, the Honda Civic has just had a facelift of its own and even Dacia is looking to encroach on the Astra’s territory with the upcoming C-Neo

Vauxhall gave us a rather revealing first teaser of the facelifted Astra just the other week, so while this is the complete unveiling, we already had a good idea what to expect. Immediately we can see Vauxhall’s ‘Vizor’ family face has been tweaked for a slimmer, more purposeful look. The badge is illuminated and there’s a stylistic nod to the ‘Opel compass’ as found on the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept

The front bumpers are new for the 2026 model too, and around to the side there’s a new choice of 17-inch ‘Kaddett’ or 18-inch wheels. Two new paint colours have been added as well - Contour White and Clover Green. The Astra’s LED headlight signature has been altered with anti-glare ‘Intelli-Lux’ technology now offered on the Astra for the first time. 

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer facelift 2025 - rear10

Further technical information will be announced at a later date, although we know there will be a range of mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-petrol options available for the Astra. The recently revised plug-in hybrid with its larger 17.2kWh battery is almost certainly going to be unchanged in the new car. A new Hybrid 145 engine was added to the range in 2025 as well so that’s also unlikely to be altered.

Crucially for the EV, there’ll be a new 58kWh battery – the same unit found in the Peugeot E-408. The Astra has even more range though than its Stellantis sibling at 282 miles, which is 22 miles more than the old Astra Electric offered. Also new for the Astra Electric is vehicle-to-load functionality, meaning you can charge appliances right from the Vauxhall’s battery. 

As standard there are now Vauxhall’s ‘Intelli-seats’, which are said to reduce pressure on the tailbone and provide a more comfortable journey. Elsewhere, the Astra’s interior looks unchanged in this first cabin image with twin 10-inch displays still sitting on the dash and the same row of physical controls beneath. 

Pricing and trim level specifications are expected to be revealed during the Astra’s world premiere at Brussels Motor Show in January.

If you don’t want to wait until next year for the new Vauxhall Astra then head over to the Auto Express Find A Car service where you can enjoy an average saving of over £5,000 on the current model...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

