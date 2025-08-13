The rear end is where the concept moves Vauxhall’s design language on most, with a clean and simple glazed tail that integrates an illuminated Vauxhall badge and a lightbar. Peer inside and you’ll also catch a few more concept car elements, such as pushrod Bilstein suspension for the rear axle.

What is the interior like?

The cabin is pure concept with almost no recognisable user interface and only a yoke-style steering wheel. Instead, there’s a head-up display and back-lit fabrics to give the driver information, such as if there’s another car in the blind spot. The bucket seats are also very novel, because the bottom and top sections are not connected, but mounted on the floor and roof.

What kind of performance does the concept have?

Vauxhall has also confirmed details of the show car’s all-electric powertrain. This consists of two 400bhp electric motors, one mounted on each axle, that combine to produce 800bhp and 800Nm of torque. They draw power from an 82kWh battery pack, which is a very generous size for something the size of this concept. This layout also gives the concept all-wheel drive, and helped by a very low weight of just 1,170kg, it will rocket to 62mph in a claimed two seconds, and onto a top speed of 199mph.

Will there be a Vauxhall Corsa GSE?

While the dual-motor layout is pure concept-car fodder, the show car sits on the new SLTA-S platform, which will be shared across different superminis and SUVs throughout the Stellantis portfolio from next year. There will also be a hot GSE version, which will probably feature a single-motor front-wheel-drive layout not dissimilar to the Peugeot 208 GTi, which is coming later this year.

We asked Vauxhall’s chief designer Mark Adams about the reason for creating the Corsa GSE Vision concept, and he said: “We wanted to build this because introducing the GSE brand in the right way, it was important to put the vision here first. But it then happens that following hot on the heels of this is a real first production car. It’s not exactly the same as this, but then it’s the first of several to come.”

All that’s left to do is drive it, and thanks to the Gran Turismo connection this is something everyone can do. However, we’re more interested in how this concept relates to the Corsa you’ll be able to go out and buy in 2027, hopefully with a high-performance GSE model available in the line-up.

