Month after month, the Vauxhall Corsa is one of the cheapest petrol cars available on lease. But just before the year is out, prices have slipped, making it even more affordable than usual.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the perennial big-seller for a minuscule £142.62 a month. If you’re looking for a petrol car on a budget, this is it.

All that’s needed to kick-start this two-year deal is an initial payment of £2,059.44, while annual mileage is limited to 5,000 – bumping this up to 8,000 will cost an extra £24.13 a month.

If that wasn't tempting enough, this deal is for the featured-packed, range-topping Corsa.

Ultimate trim brings big-car features such as a heated steering wheel and front seats and adaptive cruise control, along with a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 17-inch diamond-cut alloys and a contrasting black roof.

One of the main reasons why the Corsa is such a consistent strong seller for the British brand is its easygoing nature. It’s a breeze to drive and a cinch to park.

Power comes from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. It’s a fizzy little unit with 99bhp and it’s paired to a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox. It’s frugal, too – Vauxhall claims over 53mpg combined.

Interior quality is good and it’s easy to get a comfortable driving position. Rear-seat space is decent enough, and while boot room is a little down on rivals such as the SEAT Ibiza it’s sufficient at 309 litres.

