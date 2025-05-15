Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: ever-popular Vauxhall Corsa is a real steal at £143 a month

The Vauxhall Corsa is a regular top-seller – and with deals like this it’s easy to see why. It’s our Deal of the Day for December 12.

By:George Armitage
12 Dec 2025
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS front cornering
  • Easy to drive; frugal
  • Top-spec Ultimate trim
  • Just £142.62 a month

Month after month, the Vauxhall Corsa is one of the cheapest petrol cars available on lease. But just before the year is out, prices have slipped, making it even more affordable than usual.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the perennial big-seller for a minuscule £142.62 a month. If you’re looking for a petrol car on a budget, this is it. 

All that’s needed to kick-start this two-year deal is an initial payment of £2,059.44, while annual mileage is limited to 5,000 – bumping this up to 8,000 will cost an extra £24.13 a month.

If that wasn't tempting enough, this deal is for the featured-packed, range-topping Corsa. 

Ultimate trim brings big-car features such as a heated steering wheel and front seats and adaptive cruise control, along with a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 17-inch diamond-cut alloys and a contrasting black roof.

One of the main reasons why the Corsa is such a consistent strong seller for the British brand is its easygoing nature. It’s a breeze to drive and a cinch to park.

Power comes from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. It’s a fizzy little unit with 99bhp and it’s paired to a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox. It’s frugal, too – Vauxhall claims over 53mpg combined.

Interior quality is good and it’s easy to get a comfortable driving position. Rear-seat space is decent enough, and while boot room is a little down on rivals such as the SEAT Ibiza it’s sufficient at 309 litres.

Vauxhall Corsa GS 2025 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Corsa leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Corsa page.

Deals on Vauxhall Corsa rivals

Citroen C3

Citroen C3

New Citroen C3From £256 ppm**
Mini Cooper

Mini Cooper

New Mini CooperFrom £256 ppm**
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

New Renault ClioFrom £195 ppm**

Check out the Vauxhall Corsa deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…  

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

