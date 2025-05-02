Car Deal of the Day: Dacia Spring for £96 per month is jaw-dropping value

Dinky dimensions; spacious boot

140-mile range

Just £96.94 a month

Our mouths dropped to the floor last week when we saw that leasing prices for Britain's cheapest new EV had plummeted to just over £100 a month. But now our jaws are starting to ache because the prices for the Dacia Spring have tumbled again – it can now be had for a few quid less than a ton.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, comes from Carwow Leasey, and sees you taking the keys to a Spring for a gobsmacking £96.94 a month – this is true EV motoring on a shoestring.

All that's needed to get what could be the deal of the year is an initial payment of £1,454.68. It's a three-year contract with mileage capped at 5,000 a year – which will be enough for most people – but should you need more, 8,000 can be had for just £4.36 extra a month.

If this shockingly low monthly price wasn't tempting enough, Carwow Leasey will also throw in cheaper public charging.

Go for this deal and you'll be eligible for 20 per cent off top-ups at one of the UK's largest public charging providers, Gridserve. It's valid for a year, potentially saving you hundreds of pounds.