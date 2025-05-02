Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Dacia Spring for £96 per month is jaw-dropping value

We’ve never seen the Dacia Spring be so cheap, and it’s proof that EVs don’t have to be expensive. The Dacia Spring is our Deal of the Day for December 11.

By:Shane Wilkinson
11 Dec 2025
Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - full front
  • Dinky dimensions; spacious boot
  • 140-mile range
  • Just £96.94 a month

Our mouths dropped to the floor last week when we saw that leasing prices for Britain's cheapest new EV had plummeted to just over £100 a month. But now our jaws are starting to ache because the prices for the Dacia Spring have tumbled again – it can now be had for a few quid less than a ton.

This deal, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, comes from Carwow Leasey, and sees you taking the keys to a Spring for a gobsmacking £96.94 a month – this is true EV motoring on a shoestring. 

All that's needed to get what could be the deal of the year is an initial payment of £1,454.68. It's a three-year contract with mileage capped at 5,000 a year – which will be enough for most people – but should you need more, 8,000 can be had for just £4.36 extra a month. 

If this shockingly low monthly price wasn't tempting enough, Carwow Leasey will also throw in cheaper public charging.

Go for this deal and you'll be eligible for 20 per cent off top-ups at one of the UK's largest public charging providers, Gridserve. It's valid for a year, potentially saving you hundreds of pounds. 

For a car costing less than £100 a month, you might be expecting the most basic transport going. While it's no Rolls-Royce inside, the Spring has standard-fit features that cars costing twice as much a month boast as freebies. 

This Expression trim gets manual air-conditioning, rear parking sensors and a natty holder that allows your smartphone to be used as the car's infotainment system. It's even attractively finished inside, with brightly coloured surfaces – there's even a coppery-orange trim panel on the dashboard. 

Power comes from a tiny 26.8kWh battery that promises up to 140 miles of range – more than enough for a little city runaround or a commuting car. Linked to the battery is a 44bhp electric motor that delivers pretty punchy acceleration at low speeds, thanks mostly to the car's low kerbweight of less than 1,000kg. 

Dacia Spring - dashboard

You can squeeze in four people, too, plus the boot is a surprisingly large 308 litres – that's family hatchback-sized.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Dacia Spring leasing offers from leading providers on our Dacia Spring page.

Check out the Dacia Spring deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

