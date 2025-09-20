Car Deal of the Day: Hot damn! Athletic Alpine A290 for under £250 per month

Mean styling, plus premium-feeling interior

0-62mph in 7.4 seconds and 235-mile range

£246 per month with £3,312 initial payment

Earlier this week, the fast and furious-looking Alpine A290 qualified for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG) from the Government. But if you’re not looking to buy the electric hot hatch, we have even better news: it’s currently available from less than £250 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

That price is for a two-year lease deal on the Alpine A290 GT Premium, which comes from Leasing Options. It requires an initial payment of £3,312, followed by monthly instalments of only £246, and includes the industry standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Fancy more time with the brilliant A290? You’ll be pleased to know three-year deals start from £252 per month, or you can even get a four-year lease for only £256 per month. Similarly, if you double the mileage limit to 10,000 a year, you can still pay less than £300 per month!

It might be affordable, but with GT Premium trim the A290 comes with plenty of kit. You’ll get two-tone Nappa leather upholstery, a two-tone paint scheme, 19-inch alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch central touchscreen with Google apps built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a wireless smartphone charging pad. There’s also a premium sound system by specialist Devialet, heated steering wheel, heated seats and adaptive cruise control.