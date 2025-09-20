Car Deal of the Day: Hot damn! Athletic Alpine A290 for under £250 per month
With our Deal of the Day for 7 December, the only thing more appealing than this brilliant electric hot hatch is its price
- Mean styling, plus premium-feeling interior
- 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds and 235-mile range
- £246 per month with £3,312 initial payment
Earlier this week, the fast and furious-looking Alpine A290 qualified for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG) from the Government. But if you’re not looking to buy the electric hot hatch, we have even better news: it’s currently available from less than £250 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
That price is for a two-year lease deal on the Alpine A290 GT Premium, which comes from Leasing Options. It requires an initial payment of £3,312, followed by monthly instalments of only £246, and includes the industry standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year.
Fancy more time with the brilliant A290? You’ll be pleased to know three-year deals start from £252 per month, or you can even get a four-year lease for only £256 per month. Similarly, if you double the mileage limit to 10,000 a year, you can still pay less than £300 per month!
It might be affordable, but with GT Premium trim the A290 comes with plenty of kit. You’ll get two-tone Nappa leather upholstery, a two-tone paint scheme, 19-inch alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch central touchscreen with Google apps built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a wireless smartphone charging pad. There’s also a premium sound system by specialist Devialet, heated steering wheel, heated seats and adaptive cruise control.
Compared to the Renault 5 it’s based on, the A290 has more aggressive bumpers, distinctive rally-inspired lights and flared wheelarches that make it look suitably mean. The interior feels more grown-up, yet it features some fun details like the F1-inspired ‘overtake’ button on the steering wheel.
As you’d expect, the A290 feels sure-footed through bends, has precise steering and packs quite a punch, with its 178bhp e-motor good for 0-62mph in just over seven seconds. But while the electric boy racer is tuned more for agility, its hydraulic bump stops allow the hot hatch to absorb Britain's potholes and make it well suited to everyday life. It also has a sizable 326-litre boot, plus a 52kWh battery that provides up to 235 miles of range.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Alpine A290 leasing offers from leading providers on our Alpine A290 page.…
Deals on Alpine A290 rivals
Mini Cooper
Renault 5
Volvo Ex30
Check out the Alpine A290 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…
Find a car with the experts