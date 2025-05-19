Car Deal of the Day: £224 a month Volkswagen Passat PHEV looks a tremendous bargain

Decent all-electric range

Good interior space

£224 a month

There’s a lot to like about the current Volkswagen Passat, although a higher price than its Skoda Superb sister model doesn’t make a huge amount of sense to us – after all, it was the Czech brand that developed the two cars in the first place.

We can safely put that issue to bed here, however, because we’ve found a cracking deal on the plug-in hybrid Passat. Thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service, we found a two-year leasing deal from First Vehicle Leasing which requires an initial deposit of £3,042 and monthly payments of just £224. That’s for a 5,000-mile annual limit, but you can bump this up to 10,000 miles and only pay an extra £35 a month.

The Passat eHybrid is a hugely impressive thing. The 19.7kWh battery is double the size of the old Passat GTE’s, and as a result you get a claimed 62 miles of electric range. Couple this with a 50kW recharge rate, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 25 minutes, and we reckon most people could run it purely on electric power alone.

While this Match version we’ve found doesn’t feature the desirable adjustable damping system, it essentially comes with almost £5,000 worth of options for free. Better equipped than the entry-level Life, Match gets metallic paint, VW’s IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, tinted rear windows and a ‘driver’s assistance pack’ which adds area view and emergency assist.

Sharing so much with the Superb means the Passat is a very capable machine for families. The boot shrinks a little with the plug-in hybrid system, but we’d imagine most people would find the 510-litre capacity more than adequate. There’s also loads of room in the cabin and massaging heated seats too.

Other standard-fit features include keyless go, adaptive cruise control, rain-sensing wipers and an integrated sat-nav on the 12.9-inch central touchscreen.

