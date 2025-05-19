Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: £224 a month Volkswagen Passat PHEV looks a tremendous bargain

Sleek estate is a family-friendly offering especially in plug-in hybrid form, making it our Deal of the Day for December 6

By:Alastair Crooks
6 Dec 2025
Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - front action
  • Decent all-electric range
  • Good interior space
  • £224 a month

There’s a lot to like about the current Volkswagen Passat, although a higher price than its Skoda Superb sister model doesn’t make a huge amount of sense to us – after all, it was the Czech brand that developed the two cars in the first place. 

We can safely put that issue to bed here, however, because we’ve found a cracking deal on the plug-in hybrid Passat. Thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service, we found a two-year leasing deal from First Vehicle Leasing which requires an initial deposit of £3,042 and monthly payments of just £224. That’s for a 5,000-mile annual limit, but you can bump this up to 10,000 miles and only pay an extra £35 a month. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Passat eHybrid is a hugely impressive thing. The 19.7kWh battery is double the size of the old Passat GTE’s, and as a result you get a claimed 62 miles of electric range. Couple this with a 50kW recharge rate, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 25 minutes, and we reckon most people could run it purely on electric power alone. 

While this Match version we’ve found doesn’t feature the desirable adjustable damping system, it essentially comes with almost £5,000 worth of options for free. Better equipped than the entry-level Life, Match gets metallic paint, VW’s IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, tinted rear windows and a ‘driver’s assistance pack’ which adds area view and emergency assist. 

 Sharing so much with the Superb means the Passat is a very capable machine for families. The boot shrinks a little with the plug-in hybrid system, but we’d imagine most people would find the 510-litre capacity more than adequate. There’s also loads of room in the cabin and massaging heated seats too. 

Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - dash

Other standard-fit features include keyless go, adaptive cruise control, rain-sensing wipers and an integrated sat-nav on the 12.9-inch central touchscreen. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Passat leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Passat page.

Deals on Volkswagen Passat rivals

Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mercedes-Benz C Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz C ClassCash £46,175
New Mercedes-Benz C Class

Configure now

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

New in-stock BMW 3 SeriesCash £37,134Avg. savings £6,970
New BMW 3 Series

Configure now

Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

New in-stock Skoda SuperbCash £33,574Avg. savings £3,003
New Skoda Superb

Configure now

Check out the Volkswagen Passat deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Sportily-styled Hyundai Tucson N Line for £243 a month
New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Sportily-styled Hyundai Tucson N Line for £243 a month

Hyundai’s top-selling SUV is a popular choice for families – and with offers like this it’s easy to see why. The Tucson is our Deal of the Day for Dec…
News
5 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Dacia Spring is a brand-new car for £100 a month
Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Dacia Spring is a brand-new car for £100 a month

The Dacia Spring is one of the most affordable EVs money can buy, and this deal is off-the-scale cheap. The Spring is our Deal of the Day for December…
News
4 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Cheap means cheerful with the Hyundai i10 for £146 a month
Hyundai i10 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Cheap means cheerful with the Hyundai i10 for £146 a month

It’s one of the cheapest cars available on the leasing market, but there’s more to the Hyundai i10 than just appealing prices. It’s our Deal of the D…
News
3 Dec 2025
Used Car Hunter: automatic diesel premium saloons for £12,000
Car Hunter diesel saloons

Used Car Hunter: automatic diesel premium saloons for £12,000

Our Car Hunter has a budget of £12,000 to spend on a premium-badged family saloon
Features
3 Dec 2025

Most Popular

BMW iX3 review
BMW iX3 50 xDrive - front

BMW iX3 review

A true quantum leap in car design and electric vehicle engineering, the iX3 really is that good
In-depth reviews
4 Dec 2025
Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why
Tom Motability opinion

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why

Our consumer reporter believes Motability needs to get with the times and reasses what it classifies as a premium car
Opinion
28 Nov 2025
New Nissan X-Trail to bring tough new look and e-Power tech in 2027
Nissan X-Trail - &#039;X-Trail&#039; tailgate badge

New Nissan X-Trail to bring tough new look and e-Power tech in 2027

Critical new SUV will form the backbone of Nissan’s global renaissance, and it can’t come soon enough
News
5 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content