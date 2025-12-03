Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Renault 5, Renault 4 and Alpine A290 get huge discount thanks to £3,750 Electric Car Grant

‘Comfort Range’ versions for the R5 now benefit from a £3,750 thanks to the Government’s EV grant

By:Tom Jervis
3 Dec 2025
Renault 5 - main image

The big-selling Renault 5 has just received a huge extra price cut of more than £2,000 as the electric supermini, as well as its larger and sportier siblings, now qualifies for the top level of the Government’s Electric Car Grant.

Since August, the Auto Express Affordable Electric Car of the Year – as well as the more spacious Renault 4 and the high-performance Alpine A290 – have been offered with the base ‘Band 2’ level of ECG funding, which equates to a discount of £1,500. This brought the base price of each model down to £21,495, £27,195 and £32,000 respectively.

But now, the 52kWh 'Comfort Range’ versions of the Renault 5, as well as all versions of the R4 and Alpine – both of these cars come with the larger battery pack as standard – now qualify for the top-tier £3,750 ‘Band 1’ grant, which brings prices down even further. As such, an R5 Comfort Range will now set you back just £23,945, while the R4 starts from £24,945. The A290 comes in at just under £30k, with prices from £29,750.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are two main reasons why Renault says the reason why its cars are now eligible for the grant when they once weren’t. Firstly, Renault has now had its Science Based Target (SBT) for sustainability approved – one of the key hurdles stopping the likes of Hyundai from getting the full grant for its EV line-up. Newer Renault 4, 5 and A290 models, designated by a ‘+’, will also have their batteries produced in Automotive Energy Supply Corporation’s new gigafactory in Douai, which is supposedly powered by green energy.

This announcement comes shortly after Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed in the 2025 Autumn Budget that the Electric Car Grant would receive an additional £1.3 billion in funding, on top of the initial £650 million pledged earlier this year.

Such a cash injection will extend the scheme by around a year, until March 2030. It should provide a little extra breathing room in terms of the coffers running dry; with 35,000 drivers having already benefited from the grant, more than £52 million has already been spent in the first few months of operation.

Thinking of buying an electric car? Our electric car deals page has all the latest top offers...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Long-term test: Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five
Renault 5 LT - swipe right

Long-term test: Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five

Fourth report: Has our man finally found his perfect partner? Very possibly
Long-term tests
26 Nov 2025
Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Renault 4 deal makes the Renault 5 look expensive
Renault 4 - front cornering

Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Renault 4 deal makes the Renault 5 look expensive

The Renault 4 has become seriously affordable in recent weeks. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 24
News
24 Nov 2025
Best car leasing deals 2025
Best leasing deals - header image

Best car leasing deals 2025

Getting your dream car can be expensive, but it needn’t be with the Auto Express Buy A Car service
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025
A new petrol Renault 5 is never going to happen, and here’s why…
Renault 5 - front cornering

A new petrol Renault 5 is never going to happen, and here’s why…

The reborn Renault 4 and Twingo are only ever going to be electric as well
News
11 Nov 2025

Most Popular

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why
Tom Motability opinion

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why

Our consumer reporter believes Motability needs to get with the times and reasses what it classifies as a premium car
Opinion
28 Nov 2025
Exclusive car stereo test: are premium car audio upgrades worth it?
Car Audio test - VW driving

Exclusive car stereo test: are premium car audio upgrades worth it?

We listen to what the experts at Richer Sounds think about car companies' regular and upgraded stereo set-ups
Features
1 Dec 2025
Suzuki e Vitara vs Ford Puma Gen-E: new EV aims to tame Ford’s big cat
Suzuki e Vitara vs Ford Puma Gen-E - front tracking

Suzuki e Vitara vs Ford Puma Gen-E: new EV aims to tame Ford’s big cat

The e Vitara is Suzuki’s first EV. How does the newcomer shape up against the electric version of Ford’s best-selling Puma?
Car group tests
29 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content