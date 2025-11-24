Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Gov to pledge £1.3 billion boost to stop EV grant cash running out

Over 35,000 drivers have already benefitted from at least £52.5 million in grants on electric cars

By:Tom Jervis
24 Nov 2025
Ford Puma Gen-E - front action

The government is expected to announce a big boost in funding for the Electric Car Grant as almost one tenth of the current pot has already been swallowed up just a couple of months since the scheme’s introduction.

According to the Department for Transport, over 35,000 people have so-far benefitted from the Electric Car Grant since it was introduced in July. Assuming that all of them only got the base £1,500 level of funding, this would mean that £52,500,000 has already been spent to bolster EV sales. This figure could be even higher given a small portion of eligible cars, such as the Ford Puma Gen-E, receive a larger £3,750 grant.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Even without considering cars benefiting from the extra Band 1 funding, £52.5 million still equates to over eight per cent of the total £650 million originally set aside for the scheme. While the ECG was originally projected to last until the end of March 2029, at this rate the coffers could run dry as soon as the end of 2027 or early 2028 – and that’s assuming demand for EVs doesn’t grow like it’s expected to over time.

With this in mind, the government is expected to inject an additional £1.3 billion into the scheme to help more people make the switch. This may ultimately act as a countermeasure to the pay-per-mile road tax arrangement expected to be announced in the Budget on Wednesday.

The funding boost is expected to extend the EV grant scheme beyond the maximum of 371,000 vehicles if every single car got the lower level of funding. However, it’s unknown at this stage whether the intention of this cash injection is to simply enable a greater number of people to benefit from the grant, or to widen the pool of eligible vehicles, possibly by raising the maximum price threshold.

CEO of chargepoint operator InstaVolt, Delvin Lane, said: “It’s great to see the Government stepping up investment in electric vehicles and charging. These signals genuinely move the market, and we’re already seeing the impact on driver confidence.”

However, CEO of EV advocacy group, Electric Vehicles UK, Tanya Sinclair, warned that “not every incentive needs to be fiscal. The government’s priority [should] now [be] consistency: a joined-up approach to vehicle taxation and incentives that give drivers confidence”.

Fancy an EV of your own? Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Mazda's carbon-capture technology could save the combustion engine
Mazda Vision X-Coupe concept

Mazda's carbon-capture technology could save the combustion engine

Could clever tech that removes carbon from exhaust gases before it leaves the tailpipe solve the CO2 problem?
News
29 Oct 2025
Suzuki Fronx FFV concept previews brand's “happy future”
Suzuki Fronx FFV Concept

Suzuki Fronx FFV concept previews brand's “happy future”

EVs aren’t the only answer to a greener future, according to Suzuki
News
28 Oct 2025
New BMW iX5 Hydrogen confirmed: German brand bets big on green future fuel
BMW X5 - front 3/4 nurburgring

New BMW iX5 Hydrogen confirmed: German brand bets big on green future fuel

BMW will sell its first series production hydrogen car from 2028. 
News
21 Sep 2025
A new breed of EVs? EU paves the way for small, affordable electric cars
Dacia Spring vs Leapmotor T03 - head to head static

A new breed of EVs? EU paves the way for small, affordable electric cars

The new Small Affordable Car initiative would lower electric car prices and make them more accessible to more buyers
News
11 Sep 2025

Most Popular

New Cupra Formentor VZ5 2026 review: 385bhp halo SUV is one to be proud of
Cupra Formentor VZ5 - front

New Cupra Formentor VZ5 2026 review: 385bhp halo SUV is one to be proud of

The hot new Cupra Formentor VZ5 offers the perfect blend of power and space
Road tests
21 Nov 2025
Tesla Model 3 vs Mercedes CLA: which EV is the elite executive car?
Mercedes CLA and Tesla Model 3 - front tracking

Tesla Model 3 vs Mercedes CLA: which EV is the elite executive car?

On paper, Mercedes’ CLA Mk2 looks set to deliver the goods in the electric company-car sector. Has the big-selling Tesla Model 3 finally met its match…
Car group tests
22 Nov 2025
New Nissan Juke to get wild design as it goes all-electric
Nissan Juke - front (exclusive image)

New Nissan Juke to get wild design as it goes all-electric

The new Nissan Juke is set to arrive in the UK in 2026, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
24 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content