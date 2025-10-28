Suzuki is bringing a whole range of new products to the Japan Mobility Show, from tiny pure-electric kei cars to robot dogs, but we’re more interested in the new Fronx FFV and the brand’s commitment to ‘flex-fuels’.

On sale in India where the new e Vitara is being built, the Fronx is a small crossover from Suzuki which isn’t destined for the UK market. However, the FFV concept showcases the brand’s aim to “expand the options for achieving carbon neutrality”.

The FFV concept can run on ethanol-blended petrol, which aligns with Suzuki’s goal for cleaner mobility. The Fronx’ 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine is already E20-compliant, so it can already run on 20 per cent ethanol fuel in India. The concept will take this further with an end result of little to no emissions from using ethanol fuel.

Suzuki isn’t the only manufacturer that has looked at alternative fuels. Dacia’s Bi-fuel vehicles run on petrol and liquid petroleum gas (LPG), and right now there are several great deals on LPG Dacias through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

While Suzuki’s first all-electric car, the new e Vitara, shows us the brand is willing to get on board with pure EVs, it’s looking at other fuels, too. Biogas is one of them and Suzuki will be displaying its CBG (Compress Biomethane Gas) concept car – based on its Victoris SUV – at the mobility show event in Tokyo.

Suzuki’s concept will show the possibilities of recycling dairy-industry waste to make fuel – not just for cars, but for scooters as well, with the Access scooter also on display.

