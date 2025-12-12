Mercedes XX Tomorrow outlines brand’s sustainable future

Mercedes has launched a technology program called XX Tomorrow, which aims to reduce, reuse and recycle its cars more efficiently.

Producing electric and hybrid models is only one part of the pressure on manufacturers to ‘decarbonise’, with end-of-life management and disassembly becoming increasingly important in the overall goal. The new program outlines how Mercedes intends on meeting its sustainability targets, and it starts now.

XX Tomorrow is centered around a few key questions, each playing a key role in the company’s sustainability targets.

How can it be easier to dismantle, repair or recycle?

Modern cars are incredibly complicated, and with that complication comes the amount of different materials used in otherwise simple components. This makes them less environmentally friendly to build, but also more difficult to repair and recycle.

In order to combat this issue, Mercedes is developing a way of designing components across the car with sustainability in mind, starting with a new type of headlight.

Lamp units often use a vast variety of different types of plastic that have different properties to suit their application. However, modern lighting units are often permanently glued together, making them largely impossible to disassemble and recycle.

To combat this, Mercedes has designed a new type of light that uses mechanical fixings. This allows individual components to be replaced if they’re damaged, and for easier disassembly for recycling at the end of its lifecycle.