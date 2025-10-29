Mazda's carbon-capture technology could save the combustion engine

Amongst the bright lights and swooping shapes on the Mazda booth at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, a fascinating piece of technology was quietly revealed that might change the fortunes of combustion engines. Attached to the exhaust system on the Vision X-Coupe concept’s turbocharged, twin-rotary plug-in hybrid powertrain is a direct carbon-capture device that removes carbon from its exhaust fumes before it leaves the tip.

In effect the system acts as a filter within the exhaust system, pulling carbon dioxide out from the exhaust gases. The science is similar to that seen in larger scale atmospheric carbon-capture systems, except the gases coming out of a car’s exhaust system generally have a carbon density of around 350 times that of the air around it, making it more efficient to capture.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mazda will continue to experiment with the technology, including altering the temperature of the exhaust gases to make the carbon-capture process more efficient.

But this is only half of Mazda’s plan to decarbonise the running of a combustion engine, as this could work in tandem with low-carbon or carbon neutral e-fuels. These have a much smaller, and in some cases negligible, carbon footprint.

Mazda even says that with just a 10 per cent capture rate, running a car on its algae-based e-fuels would actually be a carbon-negative process, when considered in tandem with the carbon capture that goes into the manufacture of those types of e-fuels.

As a proof of concept, Mazda will run a prototype system on a racing car that’ll compete in the Super Taikyu Series endurance race with a Mazda Spirit Racing competition car.

In the short term, this might not single-handedly decarbonise the ICE-powered cars we love, but it could be part of the solution to bringing them as close as possible to zero emission.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…