The Mazda CX-60 and seven-seat CX-80 have been given a series of enhancements for the 2026 model year, including new tech and some colour and trim upgrades.

The pair have been popular additions to the range both in the UK and in global markets, and the new high-end finishes on the way seem set to firmly underscore their ‘premium’ credentials.

The changes start inside, where mid-spec Homura and Homura Plus models now gain the option of a tan-coloured Nappa leather interior package, including a Bentley-like two-tone steering wheel. Mazda has also fitted double-glazing on the front doors to reduce road and wind noise, and new for the CX-60 is Amazon Alexa integration in the voice command system.

There are no fundamental changes to the exterior styling, but the entry-level Exclusive-Line variant now features larger 20-inch wheels in line with other models. All variants are now available with Mazda’s Polymetal Grey colour option, too.

Mazda’s comprehensive active safety suite has also been improved with a new Driver Emergency Assist function. This will sense if a driver suffers a loss of consciousness and bring the vehicle to a safe stop where possible, while activating the hazard warning lights. Once stopped, the doors will unlock.

No changes have been made to the powertrains. There are two options available in the UK, with a tax-friendly 2.5-litre four-cylinder plug-in hybrid the more popular. This is connected to an all-wheel-drive system with a rear-bias – just like a BMW X3 – and can achieve an all-electric range of around 40 miles. Alongside this is a 3.3-litre in-line-six diesel capable of upwards of 50mpg. Both feature eight-speed automatic gearboxes.

Pricing for the new models has yet to be confirmed, but we don’t expect much in the way of change. Currently they kick off at around £47,000 for an entry-level CX-60 Exclusive-Line, rising to just over £60,000 for the bells-and-whistles CX-80 Takumi diesel.

