Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Mazda CX-60 and CX-80 to get trim and tech updates for 2026

Mazda SUVs are doubling down on their high-end aspirations for the 2026 model year with a suite of upgrades

By:Jordan Katsianis
14 Nov 2025
Mazda CX-80 - red and beige13

The Mazda CX-60 and seven-seat CX-80 have been given a series of enhancements for the 2026 model year, including new tech and some colour and trim upgrades. 

The pair have been popular additions to the range both in the UK and in global markets, and the new high-end finishes on the way seem set to firmly underscore their ‘premium’ credentials. 

The changes start inside, where mid-spec Homura and Homura Plus models now gain the option of a tan-coloured Nappa leather interior package, including a Bentley-like two-tone steering wheel. Mazda has also fitted double-glazing on the front doors to reduce road and wind noise, and new for the CX-60 is Amazon Alexa integration in the voice command system. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are no fundamental changes to the exterior styling, but the entry-level Exclusive-Line variant now features larger 20-inch wheels in line with other models. All variants are now available with Mazda’s Polymetal Grey colour option, too.

Mazda’s comprehensive active safety suite has also been improved with a new Driver Emergency Assist function. This will sense if a driver suffers a loss of consciousness and bring the vehicle to a safe stop where possible, while activating the hazard warning lights. Once stopped, the doors will unlock. 

Mazda CX-80 - beige front angled13

No changes have been made to the powertrains. There are two options available in the UK, with a tax-friendly 2.5-litre four-cylinder plug-in hybrid the more popular. This is connected to an all-wheel-drive system with a rear-bias – just like a BMW X3 – and can achieve an all-electric range of around 40 miles. Alongside this is a 3.3-litre in-line-six diesel capable of upwards of 50mpg. Both feature eight-speed automatic gearboxes. 

Pricing for the new models has yet to be confirmed, but we don’t expect much in the way of change. Currently they kick off at around £47,000 for an entry-level CX-60 Exclusive-Line, rising to just over £60,000 for the bells-and-whistles CX-80 Takumi diesel. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Mazda's rebellion against EV orthodoxy might actually work
Opinion - Mazda EV rebellion

Mazda's rebellion against EV orthodoxy might actually work

Shane Wilkinson believes Mazda is going against the grain when it comes to cutting emissions, and the results could be very interesting
Opinion
10 Nov 2025
A new Mazda 2 is on the way and it’ll be a shot in the arm for the petrol supermini market
Opinion - Mazda supermini

A new Mazda 2 is on the way and it’ll be a shot in the arm for the petrol supermini market

Mazda's next-gen 2 supermini could be an ideal small car for buyers not yet convinced by all-electric power
Opinion
7 Nov 2025
Mazda Vision X-Compact concept provides a glimpse at the next-gen Mazda 2
Mazda Vision X-Compact - front angled

Mazda Vision X-Compact concept provides a glimpse at the next-gen Mazda 2

A new generation of Mazda 2 supermini has been previewed with the cute Vision X-Compact concept car
News
30 Oct 2025
Japan Mobility Show 2025: the key new cars from each brand
Japan Mobility Show 2025

Japan Mobility Show 2025: the key new cars from each brand

The biggest manufacturers in Japan have gone all out at this year’s Tokyo show, here's what's been revealed so far…
News
29 Oct 2025

Most Popular

New Peugeot 308 hits the UK: facelifted EV and hybrid options start under £30k
Peugeot 308 facelift (grey) - front static

New Peugeot 308 hits the UK: facelifted EV and hybrid options start under £30k

The 308 SW estate car is also available to order now, and like the hatchback it’s cheaper than before
News
11 Nov 2025
New BYD Sealion 5 DM-i arrives to take on the Kia Sportage
BYD Sealion 5 DM-i - front static

New BYD Sealion 5 DM-i arrives to take on the Kia Sportage

Chinese giant has another new model on the way, with sales of the plug-in hybrid SUV set to start in January
News
13 Nov 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Toyota C-HR is a sharp-looking, fuel-sipping SUV at just £212 a month
Toyota C-HR 2.0 Hybrid GR Sport front cornering shot

Car Deal of the Day: Toyota C-HR is a sharp-looking, fuel-sipping SUV at just £212 a month

It’s an SUV that manages to look different – and is super-efficient. The Toyota C-HR is our Deal of the Day for November 11
News
11 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content