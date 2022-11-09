Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Mazda CX-60 review: premium mid-size SUV is keenly priced

Offering a quality cabin and generous levels of standard equipment, the Mazda CX-60 is a worthy contender in the premium, mid-size SUV class

by: Shane Wilkinson, Paul Adam
19 Dec 2023
4.0 out of 5

Price
£45,290 to £55,265
  • Quality cabin
  • Big boot
  • Plug-in hybrid efficiency
  • Not great to drive
  • Expensive insurance premiums
  • Average three-year warranty
​The CX-60 is an impressive debut for Mazda in the premium SUV market. Its stylish exterior look and quality feel throughout the cabin mean it should appeal to buyers in this ultra-competitive sector, while its efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain and large, practical boot space should fit the bill for family life, too.

It’s a shame that the CX-60 doesn’t offer the same excellent driving dynamics that we’ve come to expect from a Mazda model, but it has a solid breadth of ability that enables it to compete with close rivals. The relevance of the diesel-powered versions remains questionable, but the CX-60 is keenly priced and deserves consideration.

From the RX-7 and RX-8 sports cars powered by lightweight Wankel rotary engines, to the iconic MX-5 roadster and all-electric MX-30 small SUV, Mazda has become well known over the years for its innovative approach to design and engine technology.

The Japanese manufacturer has covered most of the automotive market with its models over the years, but it hasn’t ventured into the premium mid-size SUV market – until now. The Mazda CX-60 is tasked with taking on established players such as the Audi Q5BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC while, if that wasn’t enough of a mission, there is also competition in the form of the capable Lexus NX and Volvo XC60.

Auto Express chief sub-editor Andy Pringle driving the Mazda CX-6022

It’s a clever move, then, that Mazda has also chosen the CX-60 to be its first model powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The CX-60 PHEV features a 2.5-litre petrol engine with Mazda’s E-Skyactiv technology, plus a 17.8kWh battery that powers an electric motor. 

Able to travel up to 39 miles on all-electric power, the PHEV can help buyers to keep fuel costs down if they charge the car regularly, while company car drivers benefit from the hybrid’s lower Benefit-in-Kind tax rates due to its reduced CO2 emissions.

If you don’t fancy the plug-in hybrid, the CX-60 is also offered with a more traditional 3.3-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine. This setup does feature mild-hybrid assistance, but you don’t have to charge it. There’s a 197bhp rear-wheel drive version available, or a 250bhp variant with all-wheel drive. All three versions of the CX-60 use an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment is generous, with the entry Exclusive-Line trim featuring enough kit to keep things feeling premium enough. However, we’d recommend upgrading to either the Homura or Takumi specifications, where the cosmetic enhancements and extra onboard tech really give the CX-60 a luxury boost. The plug-in hybrid range is priced from around £45,000, which represents a decent saving compared to its high-end SUV rivals, while top-spec models edge towards the £50,000 mark.

