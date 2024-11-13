Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Mazda CX-60 is now more comfortable thanks to 2025 updates

Mazda’s SUV has picked up some worthy trim and technical updates

By:Jordan Katsianis
13 Nov 2024
Mazda has announced a set of subtle model-year 2025 updates for its mid-size five-seat SUV, the CX-60. Using the brand’s new-generation architecture, the car has been unashamedly designed to compete with traditional premium SUVs – making these revisions a big deal for a model that’s already proven to be quite successful. 

The changes start with an upgrade to the mid-range Homura model’s interior; it now includes a high-grade Nappa leather trim in black with brown stitching. Other elements within the cabin have also been updated, including new matte black finishes for the dash and door cards, plus a fresh dash insert. The roof lining and pillars are now also finished in black fabric.

The MY25 models will also be available in a new Zircon Sand colour, which is also currently offered elsewhere in Mazda’s range. However, no changes have been made to the base Executive and top-spec Takumi models, so the latter still features off-white Nappa leather offset with real birch trim. 

Under the skin, the company has addressed one of the biggest criticisms of the CX-60 by revising the rear suspension. Changes include softening off the rear coil springs and tightening the rear dampers in an attempt to soften the ride without compromising body control. The stability and traction control systems have been revised at the same time. 

No changes to the two available powertrains have been made, with the combination of a company car-friendly plug-in hybrid and efficient six-cylinder diesel engine still on offer. The latter option is available in rear-drive 197bhp and all-wheel-drive 251bhp forms, while the plug-in hybrid comes only with all-wheel drive. 

Pricing for the new models will be revealed closer to their arrival here in early summer 2025, by which time Mazda’s larger seven-seat CX-80 will have also arrived, creating a dual-prong approach to the upper reaches of the brand’s SUV range. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content