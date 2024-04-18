Mazda CX-80 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details
Mazda’s first seven-seater in Europe for nearly a decade, the new CX-80 will be offered with plug-in hybrid or straight-six diesel power
Behold: the all-new Mazda CX-80. This almost five-metre-long flagship SUV is the Japanese brand’s first seven-seater in Europe for close to a decade. It’s got to compete against heavyweights like the Skoda Kodiaq, Kia Sorento and even more upmarket options like the Volvo XC90.
If the CX-80 looks familiar it’s because it’s the big brother of the five-seat Mazda CX-60 that arrived in 2022. Both SUVs are designed around the same philosophies, sit on the same platform and are offered with the same choice of powertrains: a company car tax-friendly plug-in hybrid and a straight-six diesel.
|Key specs
|Fuel type
|Diesel, plug-in hybrid
|Body style
|Seven-seat SUV
|Powertrain
|3.3-litre diesel (251bhp), 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid (323bhp)
|Price
|Over £50,000 (diesel and plug-in hybrid, est)
What powertrain options and performance can we expect?
The CX-80 sits on Mazda’s ‘Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture’ that the brand uses for various models, including the compact Mazda 3. However, the CX-80 and its CX-60 sibling are the only ones that feature longitudinal engines, which in every CX-80 are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a rear-biased permanent all-wheel drive system.
The diesel CX-80’s 3.3-litre straight-six engine is equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, or ‘M-Hybrid Boost’ as Mazda calls it. A small 17bhp electric motor assists the engine when pulling away from a standstill, and at low revs to boost efficiency. With 251bhp and 550Nm of torque on tap, 0-62mph takes 8.4 seconds.
The plug-in hybrid Mazda CX-80 swaps the in-line six for a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, but it works together with a much more powerful 173bhp electric motor that’s fed by a 17.8kWh lithium-ion battery.
Total power output for the CX-80 PHEV is 323bhp and there’s 500Nm of torque, with the e-motor providing a big chunk of that torque and able to do so instantaneously. This allows the two-tonne SUV to do 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds.
As well as the usual Normal and Sport drive modes, the CX-80 comes with a Towing mode – more on that later – and an Off-Road mode that optimises the AWD system and traction control for better performance on rough terrain.
The CX-80 uses double wishbone front suspension and a multi-link setup on the rear that Mazda says has been tuned for stability and comfort. It also gets Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) technology from the Mazda MX-5 sports car that’s supposed to make any body movement during cornering smoother.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|Mazda CX-80 E-SKYACTIV D
|251bhp
|8.4sec
|136mph
|Mazda CX-80 E-SKYACTIV PHEV
|323bhp
|6.8sec
|121mph
What do we know about the efficiency and running costs?
To make its latest diesel engine as clean and efficient as possible, Mazda developed a clever new technology called DCPCI (Distribution-Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition), that uses a unique egg-shaped combustion chamber to deliver cleaner fuel combustion. It also added a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and as a result, the brand says the diesel CX-80 can return up to 49.5mpg.
Meanwhile, the CX-80 PHEV can officially return up to 176.5mpg, and has a pure-electric range of 37 miles from a single charge of its 17.8kWh battery. Fully recharging the battery using a typical 7kW home wallbox should take about two-and-a-half hours. However, the CX-80 PHEV doesn’t have any DC rapid charging capabilities like the new Skoda Kodiaq does.
At least it does feature an EV mode for running as long as possible with the engine off, plus a ‘Charge’ mode that ensures the car maintains a certain amount of charge in the battery for use later in a journey.
|Model
|MPG
|CO2
|Mazda CX-80 E-SKYACTIV D
|48.7-49.5mpg
|148-151g/km
|Mazda CX-80 E-SKYACTIV PHEV
|176.5mpg
|36g/km
What is the exterior and interior design like?
Mazda’s overarching design philosophy is ‘Kodo’ which focuses on purity and sculptural qualities. It’s why there are no character lines on the company’s products, instead reflective surfacing is used to accentuate the shape of the cars. This applies to the CX-80, but we’re told that it was also designed around the concept of ‘graceful toughness’.
The imposing front end features a long bonnet that denotes the rear-drive layout and longitudinal engines, while the large Mazda ‘wing’ feature wraps around the upright grille to connect the headlights.
From the front, the CX-60 and CX-80 look almost identical, but the new seven-seat flagship is 250mm longer than its sibling, with the wheelbase extended by the same amount. The side windows were stretched to provide passengers in the third row with light, which enabled the window moulding to be redesigned to make it look more ‘handcrafted’.
Mazda wanted the CX-80’s interior to be relaxing and inviting. The top-of-the-range Takumi trim model we got to examine features real maple wood trim, Nappa leather upholstery and fabric on the dashboard. Behind the Japanese ‘hanging stitching’ on the dash is ambient lighting, while the tall and wide centre console is designed to make the driver’s seat feel suitably commanding.
What do we know about the infotainment system?
Every CX-80 is equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch central display. Note that we didn’t say touchscreen, because Mazda prefers having a rotary dial on the centre console to navigate its infotainment menus. Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa comes built-in, though, and can control the car’s music, navigation and air-conditioning, as well as third-party apps like Spotify. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard-fit, too.
How practical is the Mazda CX-80 and how big is the boot space?
The CX-80 comes with seven seats as standard, however, six-seater layouts will also be available. These replace the second row bench with two captain’s chairs, with the option to have either an open walk-through space between them or a console with extra storage and cup-holders.
There’s plenty of room in the second row, plus a separate set of climate controls for passengers and some USB-C charging ports for their devices. Huge rear doors create large openings that allow for easy access to the third row of seats.
Unlike some seven-seat SUVs, there’s more than enough head and legroom in the rearmost seats for even six-feet tall adults to get comfortable. We noticed the third row seats are shallow which meant our legs were slightly raised from the seat bases, but it’s a small gripe. The separate set of air vents and cup holders are handy touches for those right at the back.
There’s 258 litres of boot space available with all the CX-80’s seats in place. That grows to 687 litres when the rearmost seats are folded flat – a process which is quick and simple to do by pulling straps on the backs of both seats. When all but the driver and front passenger’s seats are down, the CX-80 can carry up to 1,221 litres of cargo, or 1,971 litres if you load it right to the ceiling.
Mazda is keen to flaunt the CX-80’s 2,500kg maximum towing capacity, which applies to both diesel and plug-in hybrid models. The car also features a ‘Trailer Hitch View’ for its camera system to make it easy for the driver to attach a trailer when they’re on their own, while a dedicated Towing drive mode adjusts for the additional weight of a trailer and optimises the AWD system to improve straight line stability.
|Dimensions
|Length
|4,995mm
|Width
|1,890mm
|Height
|1,710mm
|Number of seats
|6 or 7
|Boot space
|258 litres (all seats in place)
What safety tech does the Mazda CX-80 have?
Mazda is introducing some new safety features with the CX-80, such as head-on collision mitigation as part of an upgraded ‘Smart Brake Support’ system, and ‘Cruising and Traffic Support’ that can take action if the driver becomes unresponsive. Other safety kit fitted as standard includes blind spot monitoring, cruise control, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition and driver attention alert. A 360-degree camera is offered on the CX-80 and features the ‘Trailer Hitch View’ and a ‘See-Through View’ to help with manoeuvring in tight car parks and city streets.
What will the Mazda CX-80 price be?
Prices for the Mazda CX-80 will start from £48,920 when order books open later this year. That’s only £3,600 more than the CX-60’s base price and nearly £11,000 less than the entry-level Volvo XC90. In addition to the two engine options and various seat configurations, there will be five trim levels for buyers to choose from: Exclusive-line, Homura, Takumi, Homura Plus and Takumi Plus.
Standard equipment on every CX-80 will include the dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless smartphone connectivity, eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, three-zone air conditioning, head-up display, seven-seat configuration and the suite of driver assistance systems.
