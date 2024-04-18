Mazda CX-80 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

Behold: the all-new Mazda CX-80. This almost five-metre-long flagship SUV is the Japanese brand’s first seven-seater in Europe for close to a decade. It’s got to compete against heavyweights like the Skoda Kodiaq, Kia Sorento and even more upmarket options like the Volvo XC90.

If the CX-80 looks familiar it’s because it’s the big brother of the five-seat Mazda CX-60 that arrived in 2022. Both SUVs are designed around the same philosophies, sit on the same platform and are offered with the same choice of powertrains: a company car tax-friendly plug-in hybrid and a straight-six diesel.

Key specs Fuel type Diesel, plug-in hybrid Body style Seven-seat SUV Powertrain 3.3-litre diesel (251bhp), 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid (323bhp) Price Over £50,000 (diesel and plug-in hybrid, est)

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

The CX-80 sits on Mazda’s ‘Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture’ that the brand uses for various models, including the compact Mazda 3. However, the CX-80 and its CX-60 sibling are the only ones that feature longitudinal engines, which in every CX-80 are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a rear-biased permanent all-wheel drive system.

The diesel CX-80’s 3.3-litre straight-six engine is equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, or ‘M-Hybrid Boost’ as Mazda calls it. A small 17bhp electric motor assists the engine when pulling away from a standstill, and at low revs to boost efficiency. With 251bhp and 550Nm of torque on tap, 0-62mph takes 8.4 seconds.